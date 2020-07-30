YORK – The number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District has increased by 12 in the past two days, according to health officials.
Four Corners officials say the biggest jump was in Seward County where the case number increased by seven to 77. In Seward County, 61 people have recovered, so far.
The case number in York County increased by four in the past two days, bringing the cumulative total here to 68 cases. There are currently 10 active cases in York County, as 58 people have fully recovered.
Polk County has one new case, for a cumulative total of 21 with 15 recoveries.
And Butler County remains at 55 cumulative cases with 49 recoveries.
The health district’s cumulative total surpassed 200 a week ago and now is at 221. The good news is that there have been 183 recoveries since the pandemic began.
So far, there have been 1,640 people tested in York County. The number of tests administered in Seward County is now at 1,577. There have been 982 people tested in Butler County. And 44 people have been tested in Polk County.
