YORK – The number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District has surged by 38 over the last 5-day period.
The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District, as of Sunday night, was at 259. Of those, 74 are currently active cases and 184 people have recovered.
The biggest jump in case numbers was in Seward County where there have been 29 new cases in the past 5-day period. That brings the cumulative number there to 106.
York County’s case number jumped by five in the past 5-day period, bringing the cumulative total here to 73.
In Polk County, there has been one new case, bringing the cumulative total there to 22.
And there have been three new cases in Butler County, bringing the cumulative total there to 58.
In the last three days, according to health department information, the spike in cases was the highest since the pandemic began. Prior to the last three days, the timeframe of May 7 had seen the highest spike in cases.
Meanwhile, the risk dial for the Four Corners District remains in the yellow zone – which indicates moderate risk. On the risk dial, the color green indicates low risk, the color orange indicates elevated risk and red indicates a “severe pandemic outbreak.”
