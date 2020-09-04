COVID-19 case number reaches 428 in district

YORK – The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District has reached 428 with 292 recoveries.
York County has had 116 cases since the pandemic began. Of that number, 93 people have fully recovered. There have been no COVID-19-related deaths in York County.
Polk County had its first COVID-19-related death this past week. The cumulative number of cases there is at 31 with 24 recoveries.
Seward County has had a cumulative total of 184 with 112 recoveries and two deaths.
And there have been 97 COVID-19 cases in Butler County, with 63 recoveries.
During a community sector briefing on Thursday, Four Corners Health Director Laura McDougall said the situation in York County, “is looking a little rosier than it was two weeks ago and last week. York County has had quite a decrease in cases – there were 14 new cases two weeks ago and only five last week. We are seeing a surge in Butler County. Polk County had only one case last week, but that was also a death. York is doing pretty well.”
She said one person from York County had to be hospitalized last week, due to COVID-19.
McDougall said the risk dial for the health district is being affected by the positivity rate – which is the number of positive cases compared to the number of tests.
“We want to see below 5 percent in the positivity rate, we do not want to see it be over 10 percent,” McDougall said. “Last week, the district’s rate was at 13 percent. That is the trend right now.”
She acknowledged that the directed health measures will change to Phase 4 in mid-September, “but we want to reiterate that this will not change our health recommendations at all. We still have significant pockets of virus. No matter what phase we are in, the virus is still here and we still have to do our social distancing, wear face coverings and masks. Masks have really been keeping down the number of cases in the schools. And if you have symptoms, get tested so we know what we are dealing with.”
Mitch Bartholomew, York Public Schools superintendent, said “we continue to have a great start and we are really proud of our students and teachers. The students are participating with wearing face coverings and we are really proud of them. They are resilient and flexible and often kids adapt better than adults do.
“We have had a couple of positive cases here and there – we have had to send out some low-exposure letters to families,” Bartholomew said. “We will keep communicating that information, to keep them all informed.
“We had a student in our high school, who was A-symptomatic, but tested positive,” Dr. Bartholomew continued. “The student wore a mask in school as did the other students.”
The key was that everyone was wearing masks, he said – if not, likely 140 people or so would have had to likely be quarantined (due to contacts). But because all were wearing masks, exposure was low and mass quarantine could be avoided.
“I believe that mask wearing was a great decision,” Bartholomew said.
“We have also had our kids in several activities, both sports and non-sports related and we have had no issues whatsoever,” he concluded.
Emily Lutz from York College reported that the international students are now out of mandated initial quarantine and there have been no positive cases on campus, “for which we are very grateful.”
