YORK – For many decades, the York News-Times has hosted a summertime Treasure Hunt.
Right before the Fourth of July, Pirate Jim comes to town and hides a medallion worth $1,000 to whoever finds it first.
The daily clues are provided for more than a week – and the excitement builds until that amazing moment when a hunter discovers the treasure.
This year, in celebration of the county’s 150th anniversary, the prize money was increased to $1,500 thanks to a $500 grant from the York County Visitors Bureau.
But the celebration didn’t stop there.
Following the main Treasure Hunt in York, Pirate Jim went to all the villages in the county (with the exception of Lushton where local officials declined having the hunt because of lack of public property). And under the cloak of darkness, the pirate hid another seven medallions in public places in all the other communities.
Each of those medallions was worth $150, thanks again to a grant from the YCVB in celebration of the county’s 150th anniversary.
Pirate Jim wrote one clue for each of the locations and hunters were notified that was another chance (or several chances, actually) to find a medallion and win some treasure of their own.
All of the medallions hidden in the various communities have been found.
Mary and Jacob Sherman found the medallions in Gresham and Bradshaw. The medallion in Bradshaw was found at the picnic shelter in the base of a roof support. The medallion in Gresham was found underneath two concrete steps in the park.
Rachel Garner of York found the medallions in Waco and Henderson. The medallion in Waco was found in a crack on the concrete of the picnic shelter at Wellman Park. The medallion in Henderson was found underneath a metal plate on the south bridge at Lakeview Park.
Gracie Long of York found the medallion at Thayer. It was found wedged in the wooden beam surrounding the playground at the public park.
Mike Ryan of York found the medallion in McCool Junction. It was found at the base of the scoreboard at Northside Park.
Joshua Fisher of rural Benedict found the medallion in Benedict. It was found under a metal bench at the public park.
