YORK – York County’s unemployment rate in June was more than double what it was in June, 2019.
The most recently release figures from the Nebraska Department of Labor show that the county’s unemployment rate in June was 6.6 percent, compared to 3.1 percent in June of 2019.
The unemployment rate in York County in June was the highest it’s been since the pandemic began.
And York County’s unemployment rate was ninth highest of the 93 counties in the state.
In June, there were 7,856 people in the county’s labor pool with 7,339 of them employed and 517 unemployed.
The June unemployment rate for York County was also a jump over what it was in May, when the rate was 4.4 percent.
The June rate was higher than it was in April – when it was 6.2 percent.
The March unemployment rate was 3.6 percent.
The pandemic difference is obvious when comparing those months with February, January and December – when the rates were 2.5, 2.5 and 2.1 percent respectively.
Counties with the same or higher unemployment rates than York’s (in June) were Box Butte, 7.5 percent; Cass, 7 percent; Cheyenne, 6.6 percent; Dakota, 7.4 percent; Douglas, 8.7 percent; Hall, 8.4 percent; Lancaster, 7 percent; Sarpy, 6.9 percent; and Thurston, 9.1 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.