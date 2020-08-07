YORK – The number of new initial unemployment claims being filed by York County workers is now in decline – after an earlier upward swing – and seems to be continuing to even out.
Initial (new) claims are filed by individuals to request a determination of eligibility for unemployment insurance benefits. The department of labor processes initial unemployment insurance claims and if an individual meets eligibility criteria, benefits are paid for each week of continued unemployment. Weekly certifications are required in order to claim continued weeks of unemployment and receive payment.
York County’s number of new initial claims last week was 361, which was the 23rd highest of the 93 counties in the state.
Seward County’s number was 22nd highest, with 412 new initial claims being filed.
Hamilton County’s initial claims ranked 28th highest, as there were 238 filed.
There were 90 filed last week in Fillmore County, putting that county at 53rd highest.
And there were 85 filed in Polk County, bringing that county at 57th highest.
Regarding the state, according to the Nebraska Department of Labor, there were 2,839 new regular unemployment claims filed last week, which was a decrease of 19.8 percent over the prior week, when there were 3,543 claims filed. Last week’s count (for the state) was the lowest since the week ending March 14. The highest number of new claims filed during the pandemic was 26,539, during the week ending April 4.
