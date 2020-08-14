YORK – The number of new initial unemployment claims being filed by York County workers appears to have plateaued – after an earlier upward swing – and seems to be continuing to even out.
Initial (new) claims are filed by individuals to request a determination of eligibility for unemployment insurance benefits. The department of labor processes initial unemployment insurance claims and if an individual meets eligibility criteria, benefits are paid for each week of continued unemployment. Weekly certifications are required in order to claim continued weeks of unemployment and receive payment.
York County’s number of new initial claims last week was 297, which was the 24th highest of the 93 counties in the state. This most recent figure is less than the week prior.
Seward County’s number was 22nd highest, with 416 new initial claims being filed. This is nearly the same as it was a week before.
Hamilton County’s initial claims ranked 25th highest, as there were 248 filed.
There were 77 filed last week in Fillmore County, putting that county at 52nd highest.
And there were 58 filed in Polk County, bringing that county to 58th highest. This was vastly less than had been filed there the week prior, when the total was 85.
Regarding the state, according to the Nebraska Department of Labor, there were 2,631 new regular unemployment claims filed last week, which was a decrease of 7.2 percent compared to the prior week, when there were 2,838 claims filed. The highest number of new claims filed during the pandemic was 26,539, during the week ending April 4.
