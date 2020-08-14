YORK – The inventory of all the tangible property owned by the county adds up to more than $22 million.
The list of properties and their values were presented to the county commissioners this week, as is done on an annual basis.
According to the break-down, submitted by the county clerk’s office, the total value of the property inside the courthouse is valued at right around $2 million. The majority of that property is owned by the sheriff’s department, which is valued at $1.16.
The courthouse itself and the grounds around it are valued at nearly $9.5 million.
The value of property (motor graders, vehicles, equipment and supplies) owned by the road and bridge department is $7,599,215. There are numerous buildings and shops, as well as tools and supplies, utilized by the roads department at its headquarters on the northern edge of York, valued at about $740,000.
The county’s motorgraders are valued at $2.89 million and there are more than $1 million worth of excavators and loaders.
The patrol sheds, which are located in the different communities in the county, are valued at $282,400.
The inventory list also includes a 300-foot communication tower, which is owned by the county, worth $190,100.
