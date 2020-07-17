YORK – The York County COVID-19 case number has grown by three over the past two days.
According to the Four Corners Health Department, three more were confirmed and there are currently 10 active cases in this area. The county’s cumulative total is now at 55.
There were also three new cases in Seward County, bringing the total there to 58 with 41 recoveries.
One new case was confirmed in Butler County over the past two days, bringing the total there to 54. There are currently five active cases in that county.
And Polk County’s cumulative total remains at 12 – where everyone has fully recovered.
The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the health district is now at 179 with 147 recoveries.
Testing continues throughout the district. So far, 1,425 people have been tested in York County; 1,343 have been tested in Seward County; 673 people have been tested in Butler County; and 401 people have been tested in Polk County.
Regarding the “risk dial” provided by the Four Corners Health District, the color for this area remains yellow – which indicates a moderate risk. Low risk is indicated on the dial by green, high risk is indicated by the color orange and severe risk is indicated by the color red. Three weeks ago the color for this area was green – it’s been yellow for the past two weeks.
