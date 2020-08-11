YORK-With plenty of exhibitors and activities, the York County Fair could have earned a ribbon itself.
Despite coronavirus cautions, things went smoothly, said Tanya Crawford, 4-H Extension Educator for York and Polk Counties. “Things went really well,” she said. “People were very patient.”
The York County Ag Society and York County Extension, in tandem with Four Corners Health Department, were able to keep 4-H, FFA and open class animal shows, static exhibits, fair food and some favorite spectator events going.
“I’m so thankful for everyone – the ag society, 4-H Council, parents, volunteers – we all had to do this together,” Crawford said.
The features requiring the most tweaking were the livestock shows; beef, for example, was moved outdoors, rather than being held inside the Cornerstone building. Poultry exhibitors were asked to step back from the show table as the judge evaluated their entries. While the stands overlooking the show ring were significantly less populated, due to social-distancing restrictions encouraging families as the only spectators, entries from livestock to static entries were fairly solid, Crawford said. “Overall the numbers were good for the situation,” Crawford said.
“I feel like everyone was happy to be [at the fair] -- happy to be doing this.”
By Sunday afternoon, York County Fairgrounds’ buildings were nearly empty as mask-wearing exhibitors packed up their entries and another York County Fair came to an official close.
Watch for the upcoming York News Times Souvenir Fair edition containing results, photos and highlights from the 2020 York County Fair.
