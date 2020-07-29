YORK -- Under the threat of rain, the 2020 York County Fair 4-H Archery competition was held inside the York County Fairgrounds Cornerstone Building.
Stacked square hay bales backed colorful targets, at which the 4-Hers could take aim, rested at one end of the building, while competitors and a rack of bows waited for their turn. For the safety of spectators, the area was marked off.
4-H archery is divided into classes: freestyle, freestyle limited, basic bow and Olympic recurve.
Besides archery, other shooting sports are available for youth to compete in at a national level; two classes of archery (archery compound and archery recurve), along with various firearms competitions – some focusing on hunting skills. The 2020 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships was scheduled for June 21 - 26 in Grand Island at the Heartland Public Shooting Park, hosted by Nebraska 4-H. 4-H youth from across the country were set to compete in compound archery, recurve archery, air rifle, air pistol, .22 rifle, .22 pistol, shotgun, muzzle-loading and hunting skills. Unfortunately, 2020 nationals were cancelled because of the novel coronavirus; talented shooters will have to wait at least one more year to vie against other 4-Hers on the national stage.
