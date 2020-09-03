County budget passes with same levy as last year

The county’s valuation increased from $3,382,228,988 to $3,397,475,815.

Obermier said the county’s department heads and elected officials “did a really great job holding the line.”

“I think it is fantastic that we were able to stay with the same levy as last year, even with the increase in the bond fund.”

“The staff does a tremendous, conservative job with spending money,” Obermier said. “We have a budget here in which we nitpicked a few items. We did pull out quite a bit in expenses throughout the course of the process.”

Clay said $227,000 in reductions were made, across all funds, as they worked through the budget process.

It was noted that line items labeled as sinking funds were eliminated “because we don’t need sinking funds, there’s no reason in putting taxpayers’ money into a sinking fund if it’s not going to be used.”

As a result, the only sinking fund that exists in the county’s budget is that for the appraisal fund that is built up over a couple of years and then used.

They also noted that the balance in the county’s inheritance fund is now up to $5.3 million.