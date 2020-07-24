YORK – York County’s Aging Services and York County Public Transportation offices are now in a new location and open for business.
For many years, their location was at the fairgrounds.
After it came to county officials’ attention that the public transportation vehicles (because they are funded through state and federal grants) needed to be housed indoors (and they weren’t at that time), plans began to create a “bus barn” for that purpose.
But when a newly constructed building at 1614 Division Avenue was placed on the real estate market, the ideas began to change.
And part of those ideas was not only moving the transportation offices there, but also the aging services offices with which they work hand in hand.
By moving the aging services along with the transportation services, that would also free up a county-owned building where another entity could be placed (as space for county-provided offices is always in demand).
The county purchased the building along Division Avenue and the remodeling of the interior of the building began.
That remodeling actually was completed sooner than expected, says Aging Services Director Lori Byers.
“And we put the move into high gear,” Byers said from the new offices this week.
There is a large space in the new location for housing all five county transport vehicles at once. The vehicles have actually been housed at the new location for the past six months, while the renovations were taking place in the front.
And in the front of the building, there are four separate office areas, as well as a conference room, to accommodate private meetings with clients and meetings with several people at a time.
There is also an area for holding food products for senior meals. Byers explained that all the food preparation for senior meals takes place at the senior center – but there is also a need for a storage area at the aging offices.
The move was recently completed, and Byers says they still have a lot of work to do, as far as putting away items, getting organized, fully moving in.
“But we are here, we are open and we are up and running,” Byers said.
Soon they will be putting up large signs, declaring the new location and also instructing clients as to where their designated parking areas are.
“We never shut down services during the move, which was challenging, but we made it work,” Byers said.
The “technology” move was the most challenging – the internet service was located at the old location but the furniture was at the new, so they used card tables and chairs for the time being. Different IT people from different agencies had to be involved in moving the computer systems as well.
“But we were able to still meet with people and we kept the public transportation going,” Byers said. “We made it, it worked.”
They plan to hold an open house in mid- to late-September, she said.
Meanwhile, they are open for business – appointments are still preferred, due to COVID-19 precautions.
The new address is 1614 Division Avenue, PO Box 96, York, NE 68467. The phone number remains the same, at 402-362-7626.
