YORK – The York City Council will be meeting in regular session Thursday night at the council chambers, during which they will consider the contract with Trane that will officially start the renovation projects at the auditorium and the community center.
The contract will be presented – which is not to exceed $5 million (for work at both facilities). The $5 million cap had already been discussed by the council and was determined to be the max amount to be spent.
Once the contract is approved, it will be full steam ahead on these projects.
Also on Thursday night’s agenda:
•Chris Blanke from Four Corners Health District will make a presentation about the “Walkable Community Project.”
• The council will consider a replat filed by the Knights of Columbus.
•A number of matters will come before the council in order for a new drainage project to take place. This will include the authorization of the acquisition of a permanent easement from St. Joseph Catholic Church for the construction of a drainage ditch and the installation of utilities. They will also consider the authorization of real estate exchanges, for this project.
• The council will continue their ongoing conversation about the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m.
