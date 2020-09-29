Council’s agenda to be light

YORK – The York City Council’s last meeting lasted several hours – but this week, their agenda is quite light in comparison.

The council will meet in regular session on Thursday, Oct. 1.

The agenda, right now, includes only several action items.

The council will be considering a contract for audit services with AMGL CPAs and Advisors. This will be for the audit of the 2019-20 fiscal year. The cost of the audit services, according to the way the contract reads, is not to exceed $31,400.

They will also consider the mayor’s appointment of Carsen Staehr to fill the unexpired term of Ron Skaden on the Examining Board of Plumbers and Mechanical Contractors.

Because it is still early in the week, more action and conversational items can still be placed on the agenda.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m., in the council chambers.

