YORK – York City Council members have postponed signing a contract with Trane regarding the $5 million project to renovate/repair the city auditorium and the community center.
The main reason cited by many council members was that they didn’t feel they had enough time to read the contract.
York Mayor Barry Redfern said City Attorney Charles Campbell reviewed the contract and Benesch reviewed the contract/project plans as a third party.
“We only got this contract two hours ago and there is only one local subcontractor listed, which disappoints me,” said Councilman Ron Mogul. “I only had about an hour to just breeze through this.”
“It has been a work in progress and I wish the contract would have been available sooner,” Redfern said.
“We were working on this, this afternoon,” said York City Administrator Joe Frei. “The $5 million (spending cap) is firm. Unless there is something out of the ordinary, and we don’t even know what that would be.”
“I want to do this, but I also want to know who from the city will be looking over this project now that we don’t have Aaron (Dressel, former public works director who recently resigned)?” asked Councilman Ron Saathoff. “And I really want to take time to read this and understand it. I just got this.”
“You can do what you want but they are ready to go,” Redfern said, also noting there would be oversight, by the city, during the project. “And nothing has changed as far as everything we’ve talked about so far.”
“We need to read this contract and make sure we are OK,” Saathoff said. “We need to dot our Is and cross our Ts. I want this to happen, but we need to read this.”
Redfern reiterated that third party experts, the city attorney and the city administrator had gone through the contract. He also said he had concerns that if there are further delays, the cost of the project would only increase.
“This contract, from what I see, doesn’t even tell us what we are getting. The scope of work is so broad,” Mogul said further.
“There are three 3-ring notebooks you haven’t seen, in which all that is detailed,” Frei said. “And all that is represented in this contract.”
“I think we are rushing it,” Saathoff said.
“I don’t feel uncomfortable signing something we haven’t even read,” said Councilmember Christi Lones. “It’s hard to say it looks great when we haven’t even read it. I’m sure we will say yes, but again, we haven’t had time to read it.”
“The only provision that changed today was in the terms of insurance,” said City Attorney Campbell.
“Their goal is to get it done by Dec. 15,” the mayor added. “They are motivated and trying to keep their bids together.”
“This project has been going on for four months, two more weeks won’t hurt,” said Councilman Matt Wagner.
“We are not trying to not be transparent,” Redfern said. “We got this to you as quick as we could.”
“Well, I didn’t see it until I got here,” Wagner responded.
“We can table this until the next meeting, but that that will be three weeks from now and I think that’s a long time to delay this,” Redfern said. “They have people ready to go. Or we could set a special meeting.”
“I move that we table this and have a special meeting,” Saathoff said. “I don’t want to vote on this tonight, we need time to digest this.”
“Nothing has changed in this contract, we need to get it done,” said Councilman Jeff Pieper. “We won’t find anything in there that will scare us off.”
“We need to do our due diligence,” Saathoff said.
“Well, on the back side, I think we have,” Redfern responded.
Everyone voted in favor of holding a special meeting, at 7 p.m., on Monday, July 27, to take a vote on the contract for the auditorium/community center project.
