YORK – The York City Council held a special meeting Monday night to consider whether or not to approve the contract with Trane for the major project to preserve/repair the city auditorium and the community center.
And they voted in favor of accepting the contract which has a $5 million lid.
They were scheduled to vote on the matter during their last regular meeting, but decided to table the action item until a special session could be held so they could have more time to read and examine the details of the contract.
When the review of the project first began, the estimated cost came in at $6.2 million – that was further whittled down to the $5 million cap.
About $900,000 worth of work at the auditorium is being mandated by the state fire marshal’s office.
A grant of $562,000 has already been approved for the auditorium, from the State of Nebraska Department of Economic Development. There is also the possibility that the city might receive a $50,000 grant, per facility, from the USDA. Short-term financing will be used until the project is complete and bonded – then to be paid with LB 357 funds.
The city auditorium was built in 1940 and this project will repair the “building envelope, replace failing HVAC systems, upgrade the life safety systems to meet code standards and modernize selected interior areas.” In other words – this will be the replacement of the heating and cooling systems, the windows, the roof, and provide for the installation of a fire alarm system and fire sprinklers, new lighting and ADA compliance features.
The community center was built in 1963 and this project will result in the renovation and updates of the pool, HVAC system, fire sprinklers, lights, boilers. There will also be asbestos removal.
(0) comments
