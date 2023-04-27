YORK – Cornerstone Bank recently began construction on a new technology center located at 2274 South Lincoln Avenue in York.

The current office at 2336 South Lincoln Avenue will be used for future bank expansion and office space. The current building was the old Bonanza restaurant, which was purchased by Cornerstone and renovated in 1999.

“Up until now, the current building has served its purpose well,” said Zac Holoch, president and CEO of Cornerstone Bank. “With the increasing demands for technology at Cornerstone Bank and 25 employees working in the office, the building is at maximum capacity and we need more space.”

The current tech center is 7,750 square feet. Construction of the 12,721 square foot building should be completed in the spring of 2024.

Holoch said, “We will have plenty of space for many years to come.”

The tech center controls operations and supports data processing for Cornerstone Bank, as well as, processing the data and security needs for many other community banks throughout the state of Nebraska.

“I think this will be a fun project to watch in the next twelve months,” said Holoch. “The center will be a real eye catcher.”

Cornerstone Bank is a $2.3 billion bank and has 47 banking locations in 38 communities along with 18 insurance agency locations.