Convict who let cattle die takes plea deal regarding theft in York County

YORK – Aaron Ogren, 31 -- formerly of Exeter and now a prison inmate in Lincoln serving a 15-20-year term for letting more than 200 head of cattle die and selling livestock that he didn’t own – has now taken a plea deal in York County regarding theft by deception.

In York County, he was charged with theft by deception with a value of more than $5,000, which is a Class 2A felony. That was amended to attempt of a Class 2A felony, which is a Class 3A felony. He pleaded no contest to the amended charge and sentencing has been set here for April 12.

There are few details available about the York County case except that the offense date was Feb. 10, 2019, and the victim is from Colorado.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ogren was recently sentenced in Fillmore County for seven felonies – he was originally charged there with 43.

He was arrested last April, after sheriff’s deputies from Fillmore County found more than 200 dead cattle on a rural property northwest of Exeter. The cattle were under Ogren’s care at the time, court documents indicate.

A horse was also found deceased on the property.

Many more head of livestock later died because they were in such dire conditions when they were discovered and removed from the farm.

It was also discovered that he illegally sold livestock he didn’t own.