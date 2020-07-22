Editor’s note: This is the seventh installment in a series focusing on the different departments within the city, their needs and their revenues as city officials have started the process of formulating the budget for the 2020-21 year.
YORK – The preliminary budget for the convention center shows effects of the pandemic as the revenue for the new fiscal year is being projected at about 20 percent less than normal.
During a recent meeting of the city council, department heads and administration, it was noted that event cancellations will likely affect the amount of rental money that is expected to come in – particularly this fall.
The fiscal year runs from October to September.
Terri Carlson, director of the convention center, said cancellations have been made for some large events in the fall. Yet, there are also other events that are being moved from other smaller locations to the York convention center because the larger venue is needed to accommodate social distancing.
“As far as the revenues, we are just kind of guessing at this point,” Carlson said. “We reduced it by 20 percent.”
Many events remain, she said, and bookings continue. The convention center is open and events are taking place.
What the future holds, when it comes to the pandemic, health and event regulations – no one knows.
Pellie Thomas, city treasurer, noted that the transferred funds into the convention center revenue budget are fully funded by hotel occupation tax receipts (not sales tax or property tax receipts). She said even if the hotel occupation tax receipts decline (also as an effect of the pandemic), there will still be plenty to cover this transfer.
Looking to the future, Carlson said she will be applying for grants toward the installation of an exterior playground. As she has explained for the past few years, a large number of events at the convention center include children and having an outdoor area where they can roam would reduce the amount of running around the building, jumping on tables, chairs, couches and playing behind the donor wall. If this project took place, it would be a small playground area on the northwest side of the building. This project is not currently included in the preliminary budget.
