Community and Heart: COVID-19 no match for York High School One-Act

Anna Hackett, a senior and member of the hair and makeup team said her department is seeing many alterations. “The changes we have are a little more drastic than most. We have to make sure we are keeping everyone safe because we’re so close to everyone’s face,” she said, adding that so far solutions have included assigning makeup tools like sponges to specific actors and makeup artists and using disposable applicators – like cotton swabs for lipstick – whenever possible. Hackett said gloves will be used, and sanitized between actors.

At first glance, a big plus for his music department also has a drawback, said senior Jacob Howe. “This year our show is very unique, as we have the amazing opportunity to order our music straight off of Broadway,” he said. “This has already created a problem, as Broadway is still shut down. It took [the music] longer to get here for us to start messing with.” Howe also said methods for learning the music will be a bit different. In previous seasons students crowded into the choir room as one unit; now, because of social distancing, one small group practices at a time.