Community and Heart: COVID-19 no match for York High School One-Act

YORK — There are a lot of “nuts and bolts” and specifics woven into producing a one-act play; add the novel coronavirus, and a new set of particulars emerge.
The York High School One-Act Play team is no exception, adapting and adjusting to the pandemic following directed health measures and school policy now, while keeping an eye on the future. Director Becky Stahr said they won’t know Nebraska Schools Activities Association (NSAA) competition requirements until around November. The current NSAA play production opening date is slated for Friday, Nov. 6. “We’re king of worried about competition seasons – it’s kind of in the air right now… if we’re going to have audience members, how that’s going to go,” said senior Tory Copp, who is part of the cast.
Fellow actor Sophia Chavanu said the challenges go beyond how officials handle audience size – if one is allowed. “It’s really hard to project and say our lines at our fullest volume,” she said. Conveying emotions could also be an issue, Chavanu said. “It’s especially hard when you can only see half of your face and to have body language when you’re not right next to another person.” One idea Stahr is considering is utilizing face shields, allowing the audience to see the actors’ facial expressions. She said for the first time the team is using understudies, in the event someone becomes ill.
The many other elements of a play – not just the actors – have to keep coronavirus precautions in mind.
Anna Hackett, a senior and member of the hair and makeup team said her department is seeing many alterations. “The changes we have are a little more drastic than most. We have to make sure we are keeping everyone safe because we’re so close to everyone’s face,” she said, adding that so far solutions have included assigning makeup tools like sponges to specific actors and makeup artists and using disposable applicators – like cotton swabs for lipstick – whenever possible. Hackett said gloves will be used, and sanitized between actors.
At first glance, a big plus for his music department also has a drawback, said senior Jacob Howe. “This year our show is very unique, as we have the amazing opportunity to order our music straight off of Broadway,” he said. “This has already created a problem, as Broadway is still shut down. It took [the music] longer to get here for us to start messing with.” Howe also said methods for learning the music will be a bit different. In previous seasons students crowded into the choir room as one unit; now, because of social distancing, one small group practices at a time.
More practice groups will take up time, and the play’s crew is considering time as well, said senior crew member Erin Frink. “Our biggest issue with corona is trying to figure out how to get everything done in a short matter of time, and have it ready in case we get shut down,” she said. “We need to have it ready for when we come back to competition.”
Light and sound is also seeing some changes, most logistical. Madison Lamberty, senior member of the light and sound crew, said she assigning tasks “instead of going around seeing what they can do.” This will take some extra organizing on the one-act team member’s end. “At the beginning of practice they will have their jobs on the wall, and they have to follow that specifically – just so we know what everyone is doing an when,” Lamberty explained.
Nahomi Palacios, a senior member of the promotions department, said technology is on her department’s side. “Out department is a lot of working on computers,” she explained. “We haven’t had much changes, except for having our own computers.” Having a department of three helps, Palacios said. “It’s been really easy for us to keep our distancing and sanitizing everything we touch.”
As for the props department, senior department member Landyn Jensen said, “Not a lot looks different this year. The only thing is we have to wear masks at practice, and when we go to stores looking for inspiration. That’s a little different, too.”
Costumes is an entirely new segment to the team’s efforts. Kirsten Fike, a senior, came up with the idea of having a costume department, and is organizing the endeavor. With no precedent to base the department off of, Fike said she is able to build things around the coronavirus more easily. She researches costumes for specific time periods, and helps teammates find costuming elements. Fike said in addition to wearing masks like the rest of the team, she’s developed a “check-in, check-out system.”
Even the play selection itself has been influenced by COVID-19. “When we got quarantined everything got sad. I wanted to have a fast-paced comedy,” Stahr said. She said arranging and moving team members around the stage has also been affected. “For our blocking I have a show that spaces a lot of people out.”
All of the adjustments have been worth it, Stahr said. “Just to be here is huge for them. The seniors are very excited to lead and be leaders.” The coronavirus is no match for the culture of the YHS One-Act Team, Stahr said.
“It still has the community and heart – we just have to do it with a mask.”
