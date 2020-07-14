YORK – The York County Commissioners have always met face to face in the commissioner chambers, since the pandemic began.
They also have provided online viewing/participation of the public, via Zoom.
This week, when they meet in regular session (which will also be available via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86122757213) they will decide whether they should continue offering the online version.
As stated during their last meeting by Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier, there is value in continuing the online viewing/listening of their meetings. As he said, it provides an avenue for the county’s patrons to watch and participate in county government while also feeling protected, comfortable and safe. It also provides a way for the same for those who would not otherwise be able to attend because of work and other obligations.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda:
• The commissioners will consider their contract with Region V Systems for emergency protective custody services. This happens annually.
• A discussion will include details about the county’s newest highway allocation bond.
• They will meet with Carmen Hinman from Hope Crisis Center, who will provide her annual update and make her budget request for the new fiscal year.
• They will also meet with Shari Wurtz-Miller from Blue Valley Community Action, who will provide her annual update and make her budget request for the new fiscal year.
• The county’s Aging Partners contract will also be discussed.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting in the commissioners’ chambers, located on the main floor of the courthouse, or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86122757213.
The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.