YORK – The York County Commissioners are scheduled to have a busy day next Tuesday, Aug. 11, when they meet to discuss a number of topics, including new office space for local probation officers, the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, employee wages and much more.
They will set the wages for all the deputy county officials, which is done on an annual basis. This will be for the deputy county clerk, the deputy county assessor, the deputy county treasurer, the deputy clerk of the district court, the deputy county attorney and the deputy county public defender.
They will also set the wages for the county employees over which they have jurisdiction to do so. These are employees that do not work under the supervision of an elected official.
The county board will also meet with Carrie Rodriguez from District 5 probation, to talk about the possibility of moving the probation offices from a rented downtown space to the location that had previously been the home of the county’s aging services and public transportation. This is a county-owned building that could be utilized for housing the local probation officers. There has been discussion about renovations that might have to take place to accommodate probation, if that move were to happen.
And they will meet with the department heads and elected officials, starting at 10 a.m., to discuss the details of the budget for the new fiscal year. During this annual workshop, they go through each department’s preliminary budget to discuss financial needs and look at the proposals presented from each.
Also on Tuesday:
• They will meet with a rural resident about access to a property.
• They will consider the county inventory, which is done at this time each year.
• A resolution will be considered that would establish a separate bank account for highway allocation funds.
• As the board of equalization, the commissioners will consider exemption applications from York College regarding three vehicles and from Nebraska Lutheran High School regarding two vehicles.
The public is welcome to attend the meeting, which will be held in the commissioners’ chambers located on the main floor of the courthouse. The public can also watch/listen to the meeting online via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87441732180.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.