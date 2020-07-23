YORK – When the York County Commissioners meet in regular session next Tuesday, July 28, they will have a wide range of topics to discuss.
One will be the issue of whether or not to continue providing online viewing of public meetings via Zoom.
The practice started with the beginning of the pandemic. While the commissioners continued meeting in person, in the commissioners’ chambers, this allowed others to watch and participate from their homes and offices.
And after many other boards and commissions and councils went back to meeting in person, the county has continued to do both – meet in person and offer online participation.
On Tuesday, they will discuss whether or not they will continue that online practice, as the participation from viewers in different locations is growing smaller now that health restrictions have been loosened.
There is a small fee for utilizing Zoom for this process – the county commissioners will decide if they feel it is worth continuing offering it to the public or encourage everyone to come back to the face-to-face meetings.
Also on Tuesday, they will consider signing off on the declaration of a federal disaster. This allows for the utilization of federal funds later on, should they become available.
The board will consider the county’s agreement with the Lancaster County Youth Services Center for Juvenile Detention Services. This is done routinely on an annual basis.
They will also discuss a veterans’ memorial plaque project.
As the board of equalization, they will meet with the county assessor to discuss “under and over valuations.”
The public is welcome to attend the meeting, which will begin at 8:30 a.m., in the commissioners’ chambers which are located on the main floor of the courthouse. They can also go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86599401657 to participate via Zoom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.