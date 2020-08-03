YORK – The York County Commissioners have approved a contract with the Lancaster County Youth Services Center regarding juvenile detentions.
York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka explained that the county has had a contract with this agency “for quite some time. This is a really convenient situation if we have to transfer a juvenile in custody. We used to have to drive to Madison, now we can just drive them to Lincoln.”
The price of housing a juvenile in custody is $300 a day. As a comparison, a situation of emergency protective custody is $214 a day.
“And this is a service we cannot provide ourselves,” said Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier.
The York County Jail is not a facility licensed to house juveniles.
York County Attorney John Lyons said he reviewed the contract and had no issues.
The county board members voted in favor of passage.
Also during this past week’s commissioner meeting:
• It was reported that the special benches being created in celebration of the county’s 150th anniversary will not be done in time for the county fair. A bench is being created for each community in the county, to be placed at the fairgrounds. The intent was to have them finished and installed in time for an unveiling at the fairgrounds, during the fair.
“The concrete is done,” Obermier said. “Unfortunately, the benches were half done when the company had a big job come in and our benches went to the back of the line. They won’t be done by this year’s fair. We’re not happy about it, but there is nothing we can do about it.”
• Commissioner Bill Bamesberger and Obermier said they met with a representative of the contractor that built the addition to the courthouse.
“We went over a few things to finish up,” Bamesberger said. “My biggest issue was with a door by the jail that hadn’t been fixed and then we had a problem with some water in our auxiliary unit pit – that’s been taken care of. Hopefully, we can soon wrap this up.”
“Lacey has a final list of what needs to be done,” Obermier said. “It’s not a huge list, just a lot of little things.”
• York County Assessor Ann Charlton brought forward a report that she will be submitting to the state, regarding properties where the valuations were protested but there were changes made after the values were set. These included places where bins had been removed and the assessor’s office wasn’t made aware earlier, or a building had been removed.
“And for the first time ever, an owner asked if his value could increase because he had made improvements,” Charlton added.
• York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim said a bridge on Road K, between Roads 5 and 6, will be removed in the early part of August and it will be replaced with a box culvert. He also noted that department continues to haul gravel when they can get it and they are continuing to use white rock as well.
It was also noted by the commissioners that the work done on the black top road running west of Benedict is now done and “looking good. There were questions from the public at first (because of the chip seal method used) but now it is looking like a really good road.”
