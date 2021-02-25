Come rain, snow or freezing fog: Hulitt Hall renovations move forward

YORK -- Despite an onslaught of wintry conditions, JLC, Inc. continues to move renovations forward for Hulitt Hall, the oldest original structure on the York College campus. Renovation plans were designed to retain as much of the original floor plan as possible but a few changes were inevitable due to changing codes and building requirements.

Making the facility ADA compliant meant an addition on the building’s east side that will serve as the main campus entry.

Drew Jensen, contractor in charge of the project said, “Making a 117-year-old building accessible, retaining its appearance and assuring structural integrity was a trick that involved a consulting engineer and lots of creativity. The roofline will change, but it is being altered in a way that aligns with the original structure and preserves its appearance. I think alumni and friends will be pleased with the result.”

The revised roofline will add one window, styled to match the shape of the originals. The newly added feature will incorporate stained glass patterned after the YC Prayer Chapel and matching the current York College logo.