Come rain, snow or freezing fog: Hulitt Hall renovations move forward

YORK -- Despite an onslaught of wintry conditions, JLC, Inc. continues to move renovations forward for Hulitt Hall, the oldest original structure on the York College campus. Renovation plans were designed to retain as much of the original floor plan as possible but a few changes were inevitable due to changing codes and building requirements.
Making the facility ADA compliant meant an addition on the building’s east side that will serve as the main campus entry.
Drew Jensen, contractor in charge of the project said, “Making a 117-year-old building accessible, retaining its appearance and assuring structural integrity was a trick that involved a consulting engineer and lots of creativity. The roofline will change, but it is being altered in a way that aligns with the original structure and preserves its appearance. I think alumni and friends will be pleased with the result.”
The revised roofline will add one window, styled to match the shape of the originals. The newly added feature will incorporate stained glass patterned after the YC Prayer Chapel and matching the current York College logo.
Project manager for the college, Chancellor Steve Eckman stated, “We want the higher roofline and new window to match the original so people will know there is a difference but will have a hard time figuring out where the old ends and the new begins. We hope that these changes along with incorporating matching red brick on the addition will preserve the early 20th century look that defines Hulitt Hall.”
A transition to meeting room space on the top floor represents the biggest interior change replacing dormitory rooms that were used during the building’s first 70 years.
President Sam Smith commented, “We look forward to adding another campus space for meetings. I envision ways it can be used to serve the campus and the community in the future. This change epitomizes our intent for Hulitt Hall to become a great front door for the campus and a place where we provide outstanding service for every student, alumni and guest.”
Those passing by the campus may notice the recent presence of a construction crane for use in placing needed structural steel for the building’s expansion. New windows added just prior to the recent snowfall guaranteed continued progress despite the elements.
In addition to the initial $3 million grant, the college had to secure another $500,000 to complete the project. With less than $200,000 remaining of that target, the college has announced the Brick by Brick Challenge offered by three YC alumni who have agreed to match every donation up to $75,000 earmarked for Hulitt Hall renovation.
Project completion is slated for early 2022.