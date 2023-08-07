I just recently returned from a short trip out to eastern Pennsylvania to meet up with some friends from that part of the country. On the final day of the trip, we happened to stop by a strip mall that had a sporting goods memorabilia store.

With like 99% of my life currently being dedicated to sports, either through covering them at the high school level or watching them as a fan for college and professional athletics, naturally I wanted to go in and see what they had.

What I found was something wonderful, something that's quickly rekindled an old passion of mine - collecting sports trading cards.

The store had a display near the register with a bunch of fancy cards that were autographed or had game-jersey patches attached to them. Along with the rest of the signed cards, one in particular stood out - a 2021 card signed by Atlanta Braves outfielder and current NL MVP favorite Ronald Acuña Jr.

The card cost $100, but because the Braves are my favorite team and Ronnie is my second-favorite player of all time behind only Chipper Jones, I got it - and specialized team packs for both the Braves and Carolina Panthers, my favorite NFL team.

All of this has come together to reignite an old passion of mine in collecting sports trading cards. Back in grade school it was pretty much my biggest hobby, and I would often put football cards on my Christmas list and any time my dad would take us to the old K-Mart in my hometown of Red Oak (before the store shut down, anyway) I would always have to go over to the trading cards section and see if they had any interesting packs to buy.

Throughout my youth, I racked up thousands of football cards and a handful of baseball cards, though football was definitely the focus. In fact, I've still got about six binders full of my old collection sitting in what would be my office if I ever actually sat at my desk when I worked from home.

However, I'd kind of gotten away from the hobby a bit in recent years, but this trip and the signed Acuña card in particular have sparked the passion once again.

I know some people like to collect cards so they can eventually sell them back and hopefully make some money, but I've never been interested in that. I have always intended to keep my cards for as long as possible, because for me the enjoyment comes not from finding rare cards I can sell back for a lot of money, but in finding cool cards of my favorite players in an area that's always been my biggest passion - sports.

I've gotten into a bit of a habit where I save as much money as possible and only spend big on things when I absolutely have to, which led to me often shelling out dough for food, gas and rent and pretty much nothing else.

It's okay to indulge yourself sometimes, though, and spend money on things you don't necessarily need if they're a hobby and make you happy. For some people, that might mean reading and buying a lot of books or e-books. For others, it might be music and racking up a collection of old CDs, cassettes or vinyl records, or the interest might be something else entirely.

For me, it's sports and anything related to them. I've got a solid jersey collection built up, and my fondness for collecting sports cards is just another line along the same vein.

And if you happen to be one of my relatives and you're reading this column? Now you know what to get me for Christmas this year.

Fall sports

Ken's on vacation until Aug. 16, so I'll be handling most of the fall sports team photos solo and working on the stories for the fall sports preview. He'll be back just in time for the start of the fall sports season on the 17th, though, so you can bank on your trusty two-man YNT sports desk to do our best to provide our area schools and athletes with the most comprehensive coverage possible.