Gresham Community Club

GRESHAM -- The Gresham Community Club will meet Monday, July 27, at 7:30 p.m., at the community center.

Geneva Public Library Board

GENEVA -- The Geneva Library Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28.

Waco Rural Fire Board

WACO -- The Waco Rural Fire Board will meet on Wednesday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the Waco Fire Barn.

