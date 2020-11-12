 Skip to main content
Club Notes
Club Notes

Gresham Fire Department

GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham firemen’s meeting will be Monday, Nov. 16, at 7:30 p.m., at the fire station.

Stromsburg Senior Center

• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold blood pressure screenings from 9 – 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a birthday/anniversary party at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.

• The Stromsburg Senior Center will be closed Nov. 26 and 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

• The Stromsburg Senior Center holds exercises at 9 a.m., on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Exeter United Methodist Women

EXETER -- The Exeter United Methodist Women are taking phone orders for their annual fruit and nut sale. If you would like to order contact Janice Miller at 402-266-3491, Marilyn Anderson at 402-266-3361 or Sylvia Murphy at 402-266-2371. They will be taking orders until Nov. 16 and the items will be available in November. Delivery and pick up will be arranged when the order is placed.

