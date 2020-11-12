Club Notes

Gresham Fire Department
GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham firemen’s meeting will be Monday, Nov. 16, at 7:30 p.m., at the fire station.
Stromsburg Senior Center
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold blood pressure screenings from 9 – 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a birthday/anniversary party at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will be closed Nov. 26 and 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center holds exercises at 9 a.m., on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Exeter United Methodist Women
EXETER -- The Exeter United Methodist Women are taking phone orders for their annual fruit and nut sale. If you would like to order contact Janice Miller at 402-266-3491, Marilyn Anderson at 402-266-3361 or Sylvia Murphy at 402-266-2371. They will be taking orders until Nov. 16 and the items will be available in November. Delivery and pick up will be arranged when the order is placed.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.