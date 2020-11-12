Club Notes

EXETER -- The Exeter United Methodist Women are taking phone orders for their annual fruit and nut sale. If you would like to order contact Janice Miller at 402-266-3491, Marilyn Anderson at 402-266-3361 or Sylvia Murphy at 402-266-2371. They will be taking orders until Nov. 16 and the items will be available in November. Delivery and pick up will be arranged when the order is placed.