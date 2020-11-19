Club Notes

Stromsburg Senior Center
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a birthday/anniversary party at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will be closed Nov. 26 and 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center holds exercises at 9 a.m., on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Waco Rural Fire District
WACO -- Waco Rural Fire District will meet on Wednesday Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. at the Waco Fire Hall.
Gresham Community Club
GRESHAM -- The Gresham Community Club will meet Monday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m., at the community center.
Exeter United Methodist Women
EXETER -- The Exeter United Methodist Women are taking phone orders for their annual fruit and nut sale. If you would like to order contact Janice Miller at 402-266-3491, Marilyn Anderson at 402-266-3361 or Sylvia Murphy at 402-266-2371. They will be taking orders until Nov. 16 and the items will be available in November. Delivery and pick up will be arranged when the order is placed.
York General Auxiliary
YORK -- York General Auxiliary will kick off their annual Star of Lights Campaign on Thursday, Nov. 26 and it will run through Dec. 31. Donation will be accepted at www.yorkgeneralauxiliary.org or you can mail them to: York General Auxiliary, 2222 N. Lincoln Avenue, York, NE, 68467 or drop them off at that location.
Fillmore County Hospital Auxiliary
GENEVA -- For many years the Fillmore County Hospital Auxiliary sponsored the Lighted Tree Campaign which showcased contributions by placing Christmas tree lights on the hospital’s large evergreen tree. Monetary amounts were linked to colors with red bulbs $25, blue $10, green $5, yellow $2 and white $1. In November of 2003 the “Lighted Tree” was replaced with the “Star of Health” and the goal to light each point of the star with every $100 contribution. When $500 is reached, all points are lit. The colors the change as more donations are received. Look for the “Star of Health” displayed at the south entrance of the Fillmore County Hospital this holiay season. This is a perfect time of year to donate in honor or memory of a friend, family member, co-worker or essential healthcare worker who has made an impact on you or a loved ones life. Contributions can be dropped off at the Fillmore County Hospital front desk to Michelle or mailed to Fillmore County Hospital, 1900 F street, Geneva, NE, 68361, Attn: Joni Dunker LPN-C. “Star of Health” donations will be accepted from now until Jan. 15, 2021. Your donations will be accepted from now until Jan. 15, 2021. Your donations will be acknowledged at the end of the campaign and used for projects at the hospital that will enhance patient care.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.