 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Club Notes
0 comments

Club Notes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Stromsburg Senior Center

• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a birthday/anniversary party at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.

• The Stromsburg Senior Center will be closed Nov. 26 and 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

• The Stromsburg Senior Center holds exercises at 9 a.m., on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Waco Rural Fire District

WACO -- Waco Rural Fire District will meet on Wednesday Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. at the Waco Fire Hall.

Gresham Community Club

GRESHAM -- The Gresham Community Club will meet Monday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m., at the community center.

Exeter United Methodist Women

EXETER -- The Exeter United Methodist Women are taking phone orders for their annual fruit and nut sale. If you would like to order contact Janice Miller at 402-266-3491, Marilyn Anderson at 402-266-3361 or Sylvia Murphy at 402-266-2371. They will be taking orders until Nov. 16 and the items will be available in November. Delivery and pick up will be arranged when the order is placed.

York General Auxiliary

YORK -- York General Auxiliary will kick off their annual Star of Lights Campaign on Thursday, Nov. 26 and it will run through Dec. 31. Donation will be accepted at www.yorkgeneralauxiliary.org or you can mail them to: York General Auxiliary, 2222 N. Lincoln Avenue, York, NE, 68467 or drop them off at that location.

Fillmore County Hospital Auxiliary

GENEVA -- For many years the Fillmore County Hospital Auxiliary sponsored the Lighted Tree Campaign which showcased contributions by placing Christmas tree lights on the hospital’s large evergreen tree. Monetary amounts were linked to colors with red bulbs $25, blue $10, green $5, yellow $2 and white $1. In November of 2003 the “Lighted Tree” was replaced with  the “Star of Health” and the goal to light each point of the star with every $100 contribution. When $500 is reached, all points are lit. The colors the change as more donations are received. Look for the “Star of Health” displayed at the south entrance of the Fillmore County Hospital this holiay season. This is a perfect time of year to donate in honor or memory of a friend, family member, co-worker or essential healthcare worker who has made an impact on you or a loved ones life. Contributions can be dropped off at the Fillmore County Hospital front desk to Michelle or mailed to Fillmore County Hospital, 1900 F street, Geneva, NE, 68361, Attn: Joni Dunker LPN-C. “Star of Health” donations will be accepted from now until Jan. 15, 2021. Your donations will be accepted from now until Jan. 15, 2021. Your donations will be acknowledged at the end of the campaign and used for projects at the hospital that will enhance patient care.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A Paws for Pets: Fáilte Angus!
Local News

A Paws for Pets: Fáilte Angus!

  • Updated

I’ll start by admitting I’m not sure how to pronounce “Fáilte” … I just know it means “Welcome” in Irish. The definition listed the Irish pron…

House fire on Iowa Avenue
Local News

House fire on Iowa Avenue

  • Updated

The York fire department is responding to a house fire at 410 Iowa Ave. Upon arrival smoke was visible from the residence but no one was home …

For your virtual entertainment
Local News

For your virtual entertainment

  • Updated

YORK -- The York College Theatre Department is presenting two one-act plays for virtual audiences this week, November 13-14. The performances …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News