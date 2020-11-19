Club Notes

GENEVA -- For many years the Fillmore County Hospital Auxiliary sponsored the Lighted Tree Campaign which showcased contributions by placing Christmas tree lights on the hospital’s large evergreen tree. Monetary amounts were linked to colors with red bulbs $25, blue $10, green $5, yellow $2 and white $1. In November of 2003 the “Lighted Tree” was replaced with the “Star of Health” and the goal to light each point of the star with every $100 contribution. When $500 is reached, all points are lit. The colors the change as more donations are received. Look for the “Star of Health” displayed at the south entrance of the Fillmore County Hospital this holiay season. This is a perfect time of year to donate in honor or memory of a friend, family member, co-worker or essential healthcare worker who has made an impact on you or a loved ones life. Contributions can be dropped off at the Fillmore County Hospital front desk to Michelle or mailed to Fillmore County Hospital, 1900 F street, Geneva, NE, 68361, Attn: Joni Dunker LPN-C. “Star of Health” donations will be accepted from now until Jan. 15, 2021. Your donations will be accepted from now until Jan. 15, 2021. Your donations will be acknowledged at the end of the campaign and used for projects at the hospital that will enhance patient care.