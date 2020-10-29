Club and Meeting Notes

Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary’s Friday meal for Oct. 30 is chili dogs, chips and dessert. Serving will take place from 5 – 7:30 p.m. Coffee, iced tea and water will be served for dining in. A free will offering will be accepted and take outs are available. The hall and kitchen are COVID-19 safe with spacing, a plexiglass partition, masks and gloves.
Gresham Community Club
GRESHAM -- The Gresham Community Club will host Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6-7 p.m., on the west side of main street.
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
YORK -- Emmanuel Lutheran Church will be hosting Trunk or Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. The cars will be spaced across 2 parking lots to allow for social distancing. Please park in the unpaved parking lots or along the street. There will not be concessions available this year. In the event of inclement weather, Trunk or Treat will not be held. Come join the fun!
Fairmont Community Club
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Community Club will host the town’s first ever Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5 – 7 p.m. on Main Street in Fairmont. The Fairmont Fire Department will be grilling hot dogs.
Zone 6 LLL
WACO -- The Zone 6 LLL Fall Rally planned for Sunday, Nov. 1 at St. John’s Waco Fellowship Hall has been postponed due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.
Gresham Village Board
GRESHAM -- The Gresham Village Board will meet Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m., at the village office.
American Legion Auxiliary Bolton Post #19
YORK -- The American Legion Auxiliary Bolton Post #19 will meet on Monday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. instead of Monday, Nov.2.
Benedict Village Board
BENEDICT -- The next Benedict Village Board meeting will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 6:30 p.m., at the community center.
Benedict Fire Department
BENEDICT -- The next training and business meeting for the Benedict fire department will be held Nov. 11, at 7 p.m.
Friend American Legion
FRIEND -- The Friend American Legion will have a Veteran’s Day Fish Fry on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at the Friend Legion Hall serving from 5 – 7 p.m. Carry-outs will be available (please use back door). Home Delivery Service is available by calling Barb at 947-5281. Limited indoor seating and bar will be open!! Cost is $10 and veterans with a paid up 2021 membership card eat FREE!! Open to the public.
Gresham Fire Department
GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham firemen’s meeting will be Monday, Nov. 16, at 7:30 p.m., at the fire station.
Exeter United Methodist Women
EXETER -- The Exeter United Methodist Women are taking phone orders for their annual fruit and nut sale. If you would like to order contact Janice Miller at 402-266-3491, Marilyn Anderson at 402-266-3361 or Sylvia Murphy at 402-266-2371. They will be taking orders until Nov. 16 and the items will be available in November. Delivery and pick up will be arranged when the order is placed.
