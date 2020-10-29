Club and Meeting Notes

Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary

FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary’s Friday meal for Oct. 30 is chili dogs, chips and dessert. Serving will take place from 5 – 7:30 p.m. Coffee, iced tea and water will be served for dining in. A free will offering will be accepted and take outs are available. The hall and kitchen are COVID-19 safe with spacing, a plexiglass partition, masks and gloves.

Gresham Community Club

GRESHAM -- The Gresham Community Club will host Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6-7 p.m., on the west side of main street.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church

YORK -- Emmanuel Lutheran Church will be hosting Trunk or Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. The cars will be spaced across 2 parking lots to allow for social distancing. Please park in the unpaved parking lots or along the street. There will not be concessions available this year. In the event of inclement weather, Trunk or Treat will not be held. Come join the fun!

