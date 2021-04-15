Club and Meeting Notes

WACO -- The Village of Waco and the Waco CBO will sponsor a clean-up day for residents of Waco. A roll-off dumpster will be provided for the day, on Saturday, May 1, and will be placed by the brush pile. This service will be for Waco residents only. Any persons wanting to get rid of items from their yards or garage are welcome to utilize the dumpster. Items not being accepted are tires, oil, chemicals, hazardous waste and wet paint. Paint can be taken if the paint in the can is dried. There will also be volunteers available to help residents remove items and tree limbs/brush from their property if they are unable to do so. The clean-up hours will be from 8 a.m. until noon. Call the village office at 402-728-5223 with questions.