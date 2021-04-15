Club and Meeting Notes

Waco CBO
WACO -- The Village of Waco and the Waco CBO will sponsor a clean-up day for residents of Waco. A roll-off dumpster will be provided for the day, on Saturday, May 1, and will be placed by the brush pile. This service will be for Waco residents only. Any persons wanting to get rid of items from their yards or garage are welcome to utilize the dumpster. Items not being accepted are tires, oil, chemicals, hazardous waste and wet paint. Paint can be taken if the paint in the can is dried. There will also be volunteers available to help residents remove items and tree limbs/brush from their property if they are unable to do so. The clean-up hours will be from 8 a.m. until noon. Call the village office at 402-728-5223 with questions.
Gresham Fire Department
GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham firemen’s meeting will be Monday, April 19, at 7:30 p.m., at the fire station.
Stromsburg Senior Center
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold blood pressure checks on Tuesday, April 20 from 9 – 11 a.m.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a birthday/anniversary party on Friday, April 30 starting at 2:30 p.m.
York Chamber of Commerce
• The York Chamber of Commerce and the York County Development Corporation will host a Lunch & Learn on Tuesday, April 20 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Holthus Convention Center. Mike Henke will present “The Total Experience: The New Wave of Customer Service”. Assorted lunch boxes from Jimmy Johns will be available. Please RSVP to hannahm@yorkchamber.org or call 402.362.5531.
• The York Chamber will host their Business After Hours Salute to Educators on Friday, April 23 at the Chances R Beer Garden. The event will begin at 5 p.m. This event raises funds for the Chamber Scholarship that will be awarded to a 2022 graduating senior.
Friend Hospital Auxiliary & Friend Historical Society
FRIEND -- The Friend Hospital Auxiliary & Friend Historical Society in honor of The 147th Run For the Roses will host the Kentucky Derby Ladies Luncheon on May 1 at 11 a.m. in The San Carlo Room, 511 2nd St. in Friend. An authentic Derby meal will be served and drinks are included!Also included is a style show given by Willow Boutique of Milligan and Cumberlands of Geneva. Hats are not required but you are encouraged to wear one and join in the fun! Prizes will be given! Please call Sandy at 402-641-3324 for reservations before April 26.