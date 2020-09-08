City’s levy remains the same as last year’s

YORK – The York City Council has given its formal approval to the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

After months of discussion and work on the formulation of the budget, it is official that the property tax levy will remain the same as it was last year.

“What a calendar year 2020 has been so far,” said York City Administrator Joe Frei in his budget overview. “Seems like if something could go wrong, it did. COVID-19 took up the better part of the year and all the ancillary decisions that surround that virus. Staff anticipated sales tax dollars to be down at least 25 percent that never materialized. Although we anticipated experiencing a pandemic-related financial anxiety, it seems like when people stayed home because of layoffs or to work from home, they also caught up on honey-do projects and actually bought supplies and did at-home projects. The net result was that sales tax dollars were only down 5 percent in June and 2 percent in July.

“After talking about, and negotiating for at least seven months,” Frei continued, “the auditorium and community center rehab projects finally got approval the end of July and work began in August with a completion date anticipated to be early 2021. This will be an LB357 sales tax funded project, with debt service for the next 15 to 20 years.

“This budget for fiscal year 2020-21 actually has some capital expenditures in the various departments,” Frei said. “Keep in mind that this budget is still an austere financial pack

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.