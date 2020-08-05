YORK – The York City Council will consider the budget for the upcoming year, a permanent easement for utilities and the foreclosure of a private property when they meet in regular session this week.
They will consider authorizing the foreclosure of the property at 621 North York Avenue, on the following liens filed by the city: clean-up of the property, $285; demolition of the house, $8,578; and water/wastewater bills, $162.49.
This has been done before, in the past, at other properties, in the city . . . resulting in the clean-up of problematic, neglected locations and eventually open lots that could be sold for new housing and development.
They will also discuss the acquisition of an easement for the installation and maintenance of utilities.
The council will hear comments regarding no-parking signs along North Delaware Avenue.
And a good portion of the meeting has been scheduled for further discussions about the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The public can attend the meeting which will start at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, in the council chambers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.