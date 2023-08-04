YORK — York’s blight study was presented to the City Council at its meeting on Thursday.

Five Rule, a community planning firm out of Kearney, first presented this to the York’s Planning Commission on July 11. The commission unanimously approved making a recommendation for the City Council to view the presentation. The study highlighted three areas as potential redevelopment areas.

The areas were identified in the study as “Area 4,” “Area 9,” and “Area 10.” Area 4 consist of the buildings west of N Lincoln Ave, east of N Division Ave, south of 17th St and north of the Burlington Northern Railroad. Redevelopment Area 9 consisted of the industrial district east of the York Municipal Airport, south of Road 15 and along Highway 34. The last Redevelopment Area 10 made up most of the commercial area near Highway 81 and Interstate 80.

The council reviewed the presentation and voted to approve a general redevelopment plan for those areas. This is only the second step in this process. There will need to be more hearings to conduct a plan on how to redevelop the blighted areas.

The next step is to hold a hearing on the redevelopment plan for these three areas. York can now implement their Workforce Housing Incentives in the redevelopment plans.

York will use the 2017 Comprehensive Plan as the basis for general redevelopment recommendations.

The council also approved of a special designated license (SDL) application for the York Sip and Stroll on September 28. Sunset Bowl would also get approved for a SDL for their Corn Hole League and Beer Garden.

York’s city council will meet next on August 17 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall.