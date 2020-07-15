EDITOR’S NOTE
Work has begun on the formulation of the city’s budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year. This week, there will be installments published about the proposed expenditures for each of the departments, revenue outlooks, needs, etc.
YORK – The York City Council, department heads and the administration have had their first collective workshop regarding the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
“Joe (Administrator Frei) and Pellie (City Clerk Thomas) and the department heads have put a lot of work into these scenarios and assumptions. We are doing an overview tonight and we will continue to talk more about it during council meetings,” Mayor Barry Redfern said during the special meeting called to kick off the “budget season.”
“Yes, this is the informal approach, at this point, and this is all very preliminary,” Frei said. “We have more needs than revenue. The needs are real, but we are trying to balance what we can and the city will benefit in the future.”
Regarding revenue, April figures came in just 5 percent less than last year (as far as sales tax receipts), despite the serious effects the pandemic created that month -- “and we’re still ahead of last year. We feel good about that,” Thomas said. “We are also assuming we will see a jump in valuation growth.”
The options and notes presented with this preliminary budget are that “projected expenses and transfers are approximately $950,000 greater than projected revenues. Options are funding with reserves, using LB357 funds for street repairs, and using surplus from the water fund. “We have been slow building our general fund cash reserves and year-end cash balance projections are approximately $1.9 million,” the notations in the budget say. “Other options are to cut spending, raise the property tax levy, implement a debt service levy or a combination of all of the above.”
It was noted that the hotel occupation tax was greatly reduced due to the pandemic and that the NPPD revenue to the city is down due to business closures.
Frei also mentioned that yes, they continue to meet with county officials regarding the sharing of a human resource director. “We will try to move forward with that, but we aren’t optimistic anything will happen there right now.”
“We have seen the need for a HR director and with COVID-19 we had a lot information coming in and we did the best we could,” Thomas said.
“If nothing comes from those talks, we will still need to look at how to serve our employees,” Mayor Redfern said. “This budget does include half of that position, as it is now written.”
The council was also provided a comparison of York to 55 other cities in the state, as far as property tax and debt service levies. Right now, York’s property tax levy is .33 and there is no separate debt service levy.
That compares to the following:
• Aurora has a total levy of .39 which includes a .32 levy and a .07 debt service levy.
• Seward has a total levy of .31 – with no debt service levy.
• Alliance has a total levy of .32 – with no debt service levy.
• Gering has a levy of .29 – with no debt service levy.
• Holdrege has a levy of .40 – with no debt service levy.
• Henderson has a total levy of .94 which includes a .47 levy and a .47 debt service levy.
• Lexington has a levy of .36 – with no debt service levy.
• McCook has a levy of .34 – with no debt service levy.
• Nebraska City has a total levy of .49 which includes a .33 levy and a .16 debt service levy.
• Schuyler has a levy of .37 – with no debt service levy.
• Sidney has a total levy of .58 which includes a .29 levy and a .28 debt service levy.
• Wayne has a total levy of .44 which includes a .40 levy and a .04 debt service levy.
The average property tax levy of the 55 cities is .389, the average debt service levy is .11 and the average cumulative tax levy is .50.
Within the general-capital projects fund are the projects to repair/restore the city auditorium and the city community center. The expenditures for these are listed as auditorium construction, $2,625,000; auditorium engineering, $875,000; community center construction, $1,125,000; community center engineering, $375,000; and other smaller areas of expenses. The total renovation estimate is at $5 million – there is currently a grant of $562,000 approved for the auditorium from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. There is also the possibility of receiving $50,000 per facility from the United States Department of Agriculture. The city is waiting on hearing about other possible grants. And short-term financing will be used until the project is complete and bonded.
