Church youth group shares Easter message

HENDERSON – Living Hope Church’s Hope Kidz’s nursing home outreach took on a new look as they shared the celebration of Easter with local nursing home residents.
As about 30 elementary-aged children buzzed in groups from window to window, decorating residents’ windows with Easter decals and Easter messages from the church, residents smiled through the windows and chatted with the enthusiastic child-parishioners.
Hope Kidz brings programs and activities to the senior living communities every year, but this year was a little different, said Joanne Haidle, who helps with Hope Kidz. “This year we weren’t allowed into the building but still wanted to share our love for Jesus – and them,” she said.
Bunny rabbit and Easter egg decals are cute, but the true message of Easter was shared on each window with a purple decoration made just for the occasion: “He is not here for He has risen, just as he said.” (Matthew 28:6)
Living Hope’s Hope Kidz group is made up of children ages three up to fifth grade. The littlest members had their own Easter celebration, but the Hope Kidz ages kindergarten through fifth grade got to take to the Legacy Square long-term care and Rosewood Court Assisted Living grounds to spread a message of hope in a time of uncertainty.
Following window decorating, the kids had an Easter egg hunt for eggs lit up for the night. Residents gathered at their windows to watch. “I think it brought back a lot of memories from their childhood,” Haidle said. “Hopefully we brought the joy of Jesus to them.”
Hope Kidz are encouraged to get to know Jesus beyond the historical view, but as a person – a friend. As kids searched the Henderson Health Care lawns for special Easter eggs glowing in the evening’s waning sunlight, the glow of residents’ smiles watching the hunt shined through their windows.
Through their Easter enthusiasm, the children brought joy and became closer to the residents – and Jesus Christ.
*****
Living Hope Church is having a special Good Friday Service at 7:00 p.m. April 2. Easter Sunday (April 4) the church will have brunch and fellowship time at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. Living Hope Church is located at 1201 11th Street in Henderson.