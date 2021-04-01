Church youth group shares Easter message

HENDERSON – Living Hope Church’s Hope Kidz’s nursing home outreach took on a new look as they shared the celebration of Easter with local nursing home residents.

As about 30 elementary-aged children buzzed in groups from window to window, decorating residents’ windows with Easter decals and Easter messages from the church, residents smiled through the windows and chatted with the enthusiastic child-parishioners.

Hope Kidz brings programs and activities to the senior living communities every year, but this year was a little different, said Joanne Haidle, who helps with Hope Kidz. “This year we weren’t allowed into the building but still wanted to share our love for Jesus – and them,” she said.

Bunny rabbit and Easter egg decals are cute, but the true message of Easter was shared on each window with a purple decoration made just for the occasion: “He is not here for He has risen, just as he said.” (Matthew 28:6)

Living Hope’s Hope Kidz group is made up of children ages three up to fifth grade. The littlest members had their own Easter celebration, but the Hope Kidz ages kindergarten through fifth grade got to take to the Legacy Square long-term care and Rosewood Court Assisted Living grounds to spread a message of hope in a time of uncertainty.