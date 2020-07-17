ARBOR DRIVE COMMUNITY CHURCH

1527 Blackburn Avenue

Jon Hawkins, Lead Pastor

402.362.3491

adcc142@windstream.net

arbordrive.org

>> Sunday - Doors open at 10 a.m.; Praise & Worship 10:30 a.m.; No nursery until further notice

BETHEL LUTHERAN, YORK

Wisconsin Synod

800 East Avenue, York

Mark Haefner, Pastor

402.363.0022

www.bethelyork.com

Livestream at: facebook.com/bethelyork

>> Sunday - Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. with limited seating. Please call to reserve a spot.

COUNCIL UNION CHURCH

6 miles West of York REA Plant

EAST HILL CHURCH OF CHRIST

1122 Delaware Ave. Glenn Dallmann,

Worship & Family Minister Glenn Hawley,

Preaching Minister

402.362.4990

easthillsecretary@gmail.com

Livestream at: facebook.com/easthillcofc

>> Sunday - Worship Service with social distancing guidelines in place, 10:30 a.m.

EMMANUEL LUTHERAN-LCMS

9th & Beaver Avenue

A Stephen Ministry Congregation

Mike Neidow, Ben Kaiser - Pastors

402.362.3655

emanuelyork.com

>> Saturday - Services start at 6 p.m. with a limit of 90 attendees

>> Sunday - Services start at 9 a.m. with a limit of 90 attendees

FAITH LUTHERAN

12th and Ohio Avenue, LCMS

Pastor Paul Kern, Interim Pastor

faithlutheranyork.com

Live feed available of 9 a.m. service online

>> Sunday - Worship, 9 a.m. (those wishing to attend worship services are to contact the church office at 402.362.3000 or faithlutheranyork@gmail.com to ensure attendance meets social distancing guidelines

FIRST CHRISTIAN

(Disciples of Christ)

2121 Delaware Avenue

>> Sunday - Worship service - Pastor J. Epp, Speaker

FIRST EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN, ELCA

1211 East 14th Street

402.362.3063

Rev. Megan M. Clausen, Minister

felchurch@windstream.net

firstlutheranyork.org

>> Sunday - Worship Service Online via Zoom, 9:30 (contact church office of link); Worship

Service Outdoor In-Person,

10:30 a.m.

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

414 Delaware Avenue

Michael Eickhoff, Pastor

fpcyorkne@windstream.net

firstpresbyterianyork.org

>> Sunday - Worship Service on the south lawn outdoors, 8:30 a.m.; Indoor Worship Service limited to 40 persons, 10 a.m.

FIRST UNITED METHODIST

7th and Nebraska Avenue

Tony Dawson, Pastor

www.yorkumc.com

>> Sunday - Worship Service at Mincks Park, 9 a.m.

IGLESIA de DIOS PENTECOSTAL M.I. RENACER

(The Pentecostal Church of God I.M. Reborn - hispanic church)

74 Nebraska Ave., York

Catalina L. Galindo, Pastora

idpmirenacer@hotmail.com or www.ustream.tv search idpmirenaer

402.745-6084, 402.519-6237

>> Martes/Tuesday - 7 - 9 p.m. Servico

>> de Sociedades Group Services Jueves/Thursday - 7 - 9 p.m. Oracion y Estudio

>> Biblico Prayer & Bible Study Domingo/Sunday - 2 - 3:15 p.m. Escuela Biblica Dominical Sunday Bible School Servicio Evangelistico 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.

— Evangelical Service

(English interpretation available)

LIFEWALK

A Church of Christ Fellowship

Celebrating Jesus, Praising God, Serving the Community and Experiencing a renewed spirit,

York Senior Center,

725 N. Nebraska Ave.

Tim Lewis, Pastor

402.366.5631

>> Sunday - Worship Service at 10 a.m.

NEW HEIGHTS ASSEMBLY OF GOD

1522 South Grant Avenue

Lance Loven, Lead Pastor

402.362.6357

nhachurch.com

>> Sunday - Worship Service, 10 a.m.

NEW LIFE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE

1028 N. Beaver Avenue

Dave Martelle, Pastor

Office 402.362.5415

Ldmartelle@gmail.com

www.yorknewlife.org

>> Sunday - In-Person Worship with limited capacity seating, 10:45 a.m.; No Sunday School or Midweek programs

ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC

5th Street between East and College Avenues

Fr. John Sullivan

Parochial Vicar, Janusz Marzynski

402.362.4595

stjosephyork.com

Livestreaming available

>> Daily Mass - Daily Mass starts at 7 a.m.

>> Saturday Services - Saturday services start at 5:30 p.m.; Spanish services start at 7 p.m.

>> Sunday Services - Sunday services at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

YORK BAPTIST CHURCH

8th Street and Greenwood

Jim Ellis, Pastor

402.362.2078

YORK BEREAN CHURCH

Pastor Eugene Enns

402.366.5480

yorkberean@gmail.com

>> Now meeting via Zoom. See our web page at yorkberean.org for information.

YORK EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH

701 N. Platte Ave.

402.362.7740

Pastor Aaron Fesenmeyer

info@yorkefree.com

www.yorkefree.com

>> Sunday - Worship, 10 a.m.

BEAVER CROSSING UNITED METHODIST

708 West Street

Pat Norris, Pastor

402.499.6662

pnorris@greatplainsumc.org

ARBORVILLE CONGREGATIONAL

1-1/4 West, 9-1/2

North of Bradshaw

Jay Dee Scamehorn, Pastor

>> Services suspended until

further notice.

THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER DAY SAINTS

302 South 16th, Aurora

402-694-3730

Vern Kendell, Branch President

402-759-2014

>> Services suspended until further notice.

BENEDICT UNITED METHODIST

Dan Spearow, Pastor

>> The United Methodist Church will meet at the home of Dave and Mary Doremus at 8:15 a.m. Their address is 1002 Road 21, Benedict. Pastor Neil will be conducting the service. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and coffee. There is plenty of space to spread out and practice proper social distancing. Everyone is welcome to attend.

BRADSHAW UNITED METHODIST

150 West Fulton, Bradshaw

402-736-4614

Rev. Michelle Reed

revsreed@hotmail.com

316.570.1803

Rev. Greg Reed

pastorgreed@gmail.com

316.712.8283

>> Sunday - Worship Service, 11 a.m.

CROSSROADS BIBLE FELLOWSHIP

1/2 mile North of I-80

Henderson Exit

Peter Coon, Pastor

>> Services suspended until further notice.

COMMUNITY BIBLE CHURCH LUSHTON

Dr. Greg Koehn, Pastor

>> Services suspended until further notice.

CORDOVA ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN

Brian Tuma, Pastor

402.576.3211

stjohnscordova@gmail.com

>> Services suspended until further notice. Now offering online services through Facebook Live

TRINITY LUTHERAN, CORDOVA

Pastor Michelle Kanzaki

402.576.3431

telcordova@hotmail.com

>> Online services available at facebook.com/TLCCordova starting on Sunday at 8 a.m. and drive by Communion will be offered as well.

EBENEZER UNITED METHODIST

2 East, 3 South of Waco

Pat Norris, Pastor

402.499.6662

pnorris@greatplainsumc.org

>> Services suspended until further notice.

EXETER UNITED METHODIST

East Seneca Street

Kim Dunker, Pastor

>> Services suspended until

further notice.

ST. STEPHEN’S CATHOLIC, EXETER

221 North Union Avenue

Father Brendan Kelly

>> Services suspended until

further notice.

FAIRMONT COMMUNITY CHURCH

Seungli You, Pastor

402.268.2091 or 214.693.3179

>> Services suspended until further notice. Sermons posted on church Facebook page.

FRIEND UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST

639 2nd Street

402.947.5491

David Coleman, Interim Pastor

GENEVA BAPTIST CHURCH

Tim Bullock, Pastor

402.759.1759

>> Services suspended until

further notice.

GENEVA FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER

510 N. 15th Street, Geneva 

Darrel Erdman, Pastor

>> Services suspended until further notice.

PRINCE OF PEACE LUTHERAN

Geneva

Pastor Judy Nuss and PMA Jim Germer

>> Services suspended until

further notice.

GRESHAM PRESBYTERIAN

John Nellessen, Pastor

>> Sunday - Worship Service with social distancing guidelines in place, 10 a.m.

>> Sunday, July 19 - Session & Trustees meeting following services

ST. PETER’S LUTHERAN, GRESHAM

Missouri Synod

Lee Seetin, Pastor

>> Sunday - Worship Service with social distancing guidelines in place, 10:30 a.m.

>> Thursday, July 16 - Church Council, 8 p.m.

>> Sunday, July 19 - Quarterly Voters Meeting, 8 p.m.

GREAT PLAINS COMMUNITY

1151 May St. Goehner

Galen Skinner, Pastor

402.730-2594

greatplainschurch.org

>> Services suspended until further notice. Content will be posted online. Please visit Goehner YouTube channel for messages.

COUNTRYSIDE BIBLE CHURCH

I-80 at the Hampton exit

402.725.3888

>> Sunday - Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Worship Service, 10:15 a.m.

HAMPTON UNITED LUTHERAN

Miles Ruch, Pastor

>> Sunday - Worship Service, 9 a.m.

ST. PETER LUTHERAN, HAMPTON

381 H Street, Hampton

Rev. Daniel Barbey

402.725.3234

>> Sunday - Sunday School & Adult Bible Class, 10 a.m.; Worship, 11 a.m.

ZION LUTHERAN, HAMPTON

2 miles North, 2 miles

East of Hampton

David Feddern, Pastor

402.725.3320

>> Sunday - Worship Service, 10 a.m.; Sunday School for all ages, 9 a.m.; Live streaming of worship service at zionhampton.com

— Communion second & third Sunday

BETHESDA MENNONITE

930 16th St., Henderson

Andrea Wall, Seth Miller, Pastors

>> Sunday - Worship, 9:30 a.m.; Zoom Catechism, 11 a.m.; 6th Grade Swan Lake Camp; Zoom Mom’s Support Group, 3:30 p.m.

>> Monday - 6th Grade Swan Lake Camp

>> Tuesday - Staff meeting, 8:30 p.m.; Preschool Committee, 8 p.m.; 6th Grade Swan Lake Camp

>> Wednesday - Bulletin Announcements Due, 12 p.m.; 6th Grade Swan Lake Camp; Zoom High School Youth, 7 p.m.; Music Committee, 7:30 p.m.

>> Thursday - 6th Grade Swan Lake Camp

>> Friday - Bethesda Church Closed; 6th Grade Swan Lake Camp; Wedding Rehearsal, 4 p.m.

>> Saturday - Wedding, 4 p.m.

FAITH EVANGELICAL BIBLE CHURCH, HENDERSON

740 South Main, Henderson

402.723.5888

Bob Stretch, Lead Pastor

Crale Swanson, Youth Pastor

>> Sunday - Worship Service in the sanctuary with Pastor Bob speaking, 10:30 a.m.; Livestream available at faithebc.net; Summer film series, “The Chosen”, 7 p.m.

>> Monday, July 13 - Friday, July 17 - Backyard Bible Clubs: 9 - 11 a.m.: Tony & Cassie Byrd’s yard; 2:30 - 4:30 p.m.: John & Karent Martens yard; 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.: Bob & Donna Sloma’s yard

>> Wednesday - Breakfast-Bible-Go Men’s Prayer Breakfast, 7 a.m.

LIVING HOPE CHURCH, HENDERSON

1201 11th St., Henderson

402.723.5845

Luke Haidle, Pastor

office@livinghopehenderson.com

>> Sunday - Worship Service in the sanctuary, 10:30 a.m.; Sunday School and Small Groups will not be meeting; Nursery open and available but unstaffed; Services livestreamed via Facebook.

FIRST EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN, McCOOL

105 S. Pennsylvania Ave.Judy Nuss, Pastor

Jim Germer, PMA

402.724.2441

>> Sunday - Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship 10:30 a.m.

Holy Communion first & third Sunday of every month unless otherwise noted

McCOOL JCT. UNITED

METHODIST CHURCH

SeungLi You, Pastor

>> ‘Drive-in’ church services at the Northside Ballpark in McCool. Come worship in your car or bring your lawn chairs, 9 a.m.

ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC, McCOOL

Fr. John Sullivan

Parochial Vicar,

Janusz Marzynski

>> Sunday - Sunday Mass, 10 a.m.

UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, MILLIGAN

402.219.4213

>> Services suspended until further notice.

ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH, OHIOWA

PMA Jim Germer

>> Services suspended until further notice.

EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, POLK

165 N. Poplar, Polk

Nick Zuercher, Pastor

402.765.2092

>> Services suspended until further notice.

FIRST BAPTIST, POLK

Mark Hartley, Pastor

402.631.1156

>> Services suspended until further notice.

IMMANUEL LUTHERAN, POLK

David Olman, Pastor

>> Services suspended until further notice.

TRINITY LUTHERAN, POLK

Richardo Riqueza, Pastor

>> Services suspended until further notice.

UNITED METHODIST, POLK

Dan Spearow, Pastor

>> Services suspended until further notice.

ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH, SEWARD

Scott Bruick,

Senior Pastor

402.643.2983

>> Services suspended until further notice.

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN, UTICA

1100 “D” Street, Utica

Jon Dunbar, Pastor

stpaulutica.com 402.534.2200

>> Services suspended until further notice. Online services at live.stpaulutica.com

ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, UTICA

170 Third Street, Utica

>> Services suspended until further notice.

UNITED METHODIST, UTICA

700 2nd St., Utica

402.499.6662

Pat Norris, Pastor

pnorris@greatplainsumc.org

>> Services suspended until further notice. Check the church Facebook page for more information.

PEACE LUTHERAN, WACO

Chuck Ramsey, Pastor

>> Services suspended until further notice.

ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN, WACO

Missouri Synod Congregation

2 East, 4 South of Waco

402.728.5446 Office

402.363.1678 Secretary

stjohnswaco@gmail.com

Matthew Mau, Pastor, 402.363.1540

>> Services suspended until further notice. Find online services at facebook.com/St-Johns-Lutheran-Church

UNITED METHODIST, WACO

Mina Nutter, Pastor

>> Services suspended until further notice.

