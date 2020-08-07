ARBOR DRIVE COMMUNITY CHURCH

1527 Blackburn Avenue

Jon Hawkins, Lead Pastor

402.362.3491

adcc142@windstream.net

arbordrive.org

>> Sunday - Doors open at 10 a.m.; Praise & Worship 10:30 a.m.; No nursery until further notice

BETHEL LUTHERAN, YORK

Wisconsin Synod

800 East Avenue, York

Mark Haefner, Pastor

402.363.0022

www.bethelyork.com

Livestream at: facebook.com/bethelyork

>> Sunday - Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. with limited seating. Please call to reserve a spot.

COUNCIL UNION CHURCH

6 miles West of York REA Plant

EAST HILL CHURCH OF CHRIST

1122 Delaware Ave.

Glenn Dallmann,

Worship & Family Minister  

Glenn Hawley,

Preaching Minister

402.362.4990

easthillsecretary@gmail.com

Livestream at: facebook.com/easthillcofc

>> Sunday - Worship Service with social distancing guidelines in place, 10:30 a.m.

EMMANUELLUTHERAN-LCMS

9th & Beaver Avenue

A Stephen Ministry Congregation

Mike Neidow, Ben Kaiser - Pastors

402.362.3655

emanuelyork.com

>> Sunday - Worship Service, 8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.; Bible Study, Bible Study, 9:15 a.m.

FAITH LUTHERAN

12th and Ohio Avenue, LCMS

Pastor Paul Kern, Interim Pastor

faithlutheranyork.com

Live feed available of 9 a.m. service online

>> Sunday - Worship, 9 a.m. (those wishing to attend worship services are to contact the church office at 402.362.3000 or faithlutheranyork@gmail.com to ensure attendance meets social distancing guidelines

FIRST CHRISTIAN

(Disciples of Christ)

2121 Delaware Avenue

>> Sunday - Worship service - Guest Speaker Josh Gillespie; Mission Collection Sunday; Board meeting to follow service, no food will be served.

FIRST EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN, ELCA

1211 East 14th Street

402.362.3063

Rev. Megan M. Clausen, Minister

felchurch@windstream.net

firstlutheranyork.org

>> Sunday - Worship Service Online via Zoom, 9:30 (contact church office of link); Worship

Service Outdoor In-Person, 10:30 a.m.

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

414 Delaware Avenue

Michael Eickhoff, Pastor

fpcyorkne@windstream.net

firstpresbyterianyork.org

>> Sunday - Worship Service on the south lawn outdoors, 8:30 a.m.; Indoor Worship Service limited to 40 persons, 10 a.m.

FIRST UNITED METHODIST

7th and Nebraska Avenue

Tony Dawson, Pastor

www.yorkumc.com

>> Sunday - Worship Service in the sanctuary, 10 a.m. - MASKS ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED

Live services on the church You Tube channel. Find more information at www.yorkumc.com

IGLESIA de DIOS PENTECOSTALM.I. RENACER

(The Pentecostal Church of God I.M. Reborn - hispanic church)

74 Nebraska Ave., York

Catalina L. Galindo, Pastora

idpmirenacer@hotmail.com or www.ustream.tv search

idpmirenaer

402.745-6084, 402.519-6237

>> Martes/Tuesday - 7 - 9 p.m. Servico

>> de Sociedades Group Services Jueves/Thursday - 7 - 9 p.m. Oracion y Estudio

>> Biblico Prayer & Bible Study Domingo/Sunday - 2 - 3:15 p.m. Escuela Biblica Dominical Sunday Bible School Servicio Evangelistico 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.

— Evangelical Service

(English interpretation available)

LIFEWALK

A Church of Christ Fellowship

Celebrating Jesus, Praising God, Serving the Community and Experiencing a renewed spirit,

York Senior Center,

725 N. Nebraska Ave.

Tim Lewis, Pastor

402.366.5631

>> Sunday - Worship Service at 10 a.m.

NEW HEIGHTS ASSEMBLY OF GOD

1522 South Grant Avenue

Lance Loven, Lead Pastor

402.362.6357

nhachurch.com

>> Sunday - Worship Service, 10 a.m.

NEW LIFE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE

1028 N. Beaver Avenue

Dave Martelle, Pastor

Office 402.362.5415

Ldmartelle@gmail.com

www.yorknewlife.org

>> Sunday - In-Person Worship with limited capacity seating, 10:45 a.m.; No Sunday School or Midweek programs

ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC

5th Street between East and

College Avenues

Fr. John Sullivan

Parochial Vicar, Janusz Marzynski

402.362.4595

stjosephyork.com

Livestreaming available

>> Daily Mass - Daily Mass starts at 7 a.m.

>> Saturday Services - Saturday services start at 5:30 p.m.

>> Sunday Services - Sunday services at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

YORK BAPTIST CHURCH

8th Street and Greenwood

Jim Ellis, Pastor

402.362.2078

YORK BEREAN CHURCH

426 W. 4th Street

Pastor Eugene Enns

402.366.5480

yorkberean@gmail.com

>> York Berean Church has moved to a new meeting location at 426 W. 4th St, across the street north of Grand Central. It is handicapped accessible. If you don’t have a church home, please come and join us. We would love to have you. We also have our service on Zoom and live streaming on Facebook for those who join us from distant locations. See our webpage for more information. Yorkberean.org Services start at 10:45.

YORK EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH

701 N. Platte Ave.

402.362.7740

Pastor Aaron Fesenmeyer

info@yorkefree.com

www.yorkefree.com

>> Sunday - Worship, 10 a.m.

BEAVER CROSSING UNITED METHODIST

708 West Street

Pat Norris, Pastor

402.499.6662

pnorris@greatplainsumc.org

ARBORVILLE CONGREGATIONAL

1-1/4 West, 9-1/2

North of Bradshaw

Jay Dee Scamehorn, Pastor

>> Sunday - Worship Service, 9 a.m.; Sunday School, 10:15 a.m.

THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER DAY SAINTS

302 South 16th, Aurora

402-694-3730

Vern Kendell, Branch President

402-759-2014

>> Services suspended until further notice.

BENEDICT UNITED METHODIST

Dan Spearow, Pastor

>> The United Methodist Church will meet at the home of Dave and Mary Doremus at 8:15 a.m. Their address is 1002 Road 21, Benedict. Pastor Neil will be conducting the service. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and coffee. There is plenty of space to spread out and practice proper social distancing. Everyone is welcome to attend.

BRADSHAW UNITED METHODIST

150 West Fulton, Bradshaw

402-736-4614

Rev. Michelle Reed

revsreed@hotmail.com

316.570.1803

Rev. Greg Reed

pastorgreed@gmail.com

316.712.8283

>> Sunday - Worship Service, 11 a.m.

CROSSROADS BIBLE FELLOWSHIP

1/2 mile North of I-80

Henderson Exit

Peter Coon, Pastor

>> Services suspended until further notice.

COMMUNITY BIBLE CHURCH LUSHTON

Dr. Greg Koehn, Pastor

>> Services suspended until further notice.

CORDOVA ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN

Brian Tuma, Pastor

402.576.3211

stjohnscordova@gmail.com

>> Services suspended until further notice. Now offering online services through Facebook Live

TRINITY LUTHERAN, CORDOVA

Pastor Michelle Kanzaki

402.576.3431

telcordova@hotmail.com

>> Online services available at facebook.com/TLCCordova starting on Sunday at 8 a.m. and drive by Communion will be offered as well.

EBENEZER UNITED METHODIST

2 East, 3 South of Waco

Pat Norris, Pastor

402.499.6662

pnorris@greatplainsumc.org

>> Services suspended until

further notice.

EXETER UNITED METHODIST

East Seneca Street

Rev. Murry Johnston

402.518.1010

>> Sunday - Worship 11 a.m.

ST. STEPHEN’S CATHOLIC, EXETER

221 North Union Avenue

Father Brendan Kelly

>> Services suspended until further notice.

FAIRMONT COMMUNITY CHURCH

Seungli You, Pastor

402.268.2091 or 214.693.3179

>> Services suspended until further notice. Sermons posted on church Facebook page.

FRIEND UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST

639 2nd Street

402.947.5491

David Coleman, Interim Pastor

GENEVA BAPTIST CHURCH

Tim Bullock, Pastor

402.759.1759

>> Services suspended until

further notice.

GENEVA FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER

510 N. 15th Street, Geneva 

Darrel Erdman, Pastor

>> Services suspended until further notice.

PRINCE OF PEACE LUTHERAN

Geneva

Pastor Judy Nuss and PMA Jim Germer

>> Services suspended until

further notice.

GRESHAM PRESBYTERIAN

John Nellessen, Pastor

>> Sunday - Worship Service with social distancing guidelines in place, 10 a.m.

ST. PETER’S LUTHERAN, GRESHAM

Missouri Synod

Lee Seetin, Pastor

>> Sunday - Worship Service with social distancing guidelines in place, 10:30 a.m.

GREAT PLAINS COMMUNITY

1151 May St. Goehner

Galen Skinner, Pastor

402.730-2594

greatplainschurch.org

>> Services suspended until further notice. Content will be posted online. Please visit Goehner YouTube channel for messages.

COUNTRYSIDE BIBLE CHURCH

I-80 at the Hampton exit

402.725.3888

>> Sunday - Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Worship Service, 10:15 a.m.

HAMPTON UNITED LUTHERAN

Miles Ruch, Pastor

>> Sunday - Worship Service, 9 a.m.

ST. PETER LUTHERAN, HAMPTON

381 H Street, Hampton

Rev. Daniel Barbey

402.725.3234

>> Sunday - Sunday School & Adult Bible Class, 10 a.m.; Worship, 11 a.m.

ZION LUTHERAN, HAMPTON

2 miles North, 2 miles

East of Hampton

David Feddern, Pastor

402.725.3320

>> Sunday - Worship Service, 10 a.m.; Sunday School for all ages, 9 a.m.; Live streaming of worship service at zionhampton.com

— Communion second & third Sunday

BETHESDA MENNONITE

930 16th St., Henderson

Andrea Wall, Seth Miller, Pastors

>> Sunday - Worship, 9:30 a.m.; Faith@Home VBS

>> Tuesday - Staff meeting, 8 p.m.; Sunday School Committee, 7 p.m.; Board of Deacons, 8 p.m.

>> Wednesday - Bulletin Announcements Due, 12 p.m.

>> Friday - Bethesda Church Closed

FAITH EVANGELICAL BIBLE CHURCH, HENDERSON

740 South Main, Henderson

402.723.5888

Bob Stretch, Lead Pastor

Crale Swanson, Youth Pastor

>> Sunday - Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service in the sanctuary with Pastor Bob speaking, 10:30 a.m.; Livestream available at faithebc.net

>> Monday - Mums Summer University - ‘Pie and Coffee’, Fellowship Hall, 7 p.m.

>> Wednesday - Breakfast-Bible-Go, 7 a.m.

>> Saturday - Cemetery Work Day, 8:30 a.m.

LIVING HOPE CHURCH, HENDERSON

1201 11th St., Henderson

402.723.5845

Luke Haidle, Pastor

office@livinghopehenderson.com

>> Sunday - Worship Service in the sanctuary, 10:30 a.m.; Sunday School and Small Groups will not be meeting; Nursery open and available but unstaffed; Services livestreamed via Facebook.

FIRST EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN, McCOOL

105 S. Pennsylvania Ave.Judy Nuss, Pastor

Jim Germer, PMA

402.724.2441

>> Sunday - Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship 10:30 a.m.

Holy Communion first & third Sunday of every month unless otherwise noted

McCOOL JCT. UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

SeungLi You, Pastor

>> Sunday - In-church worship with masks mandatory and Facebook livestream, 9 a.m.

ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC, McCOOL

Fr. John Sullivan

Parochial Vicar,

Janusz Marzynski

>> Sunday - Sunday Mass, 10 a.m.

UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, MILLIGAN

Rev. Murry Johnston

402.518.1010

>> Sunday - Worship Service 9:15 a.m.

ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH, OHIOWA

PMA Jim Germer

>> Services suspended until further notice.

EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, POLK

165 N. Poplar, Polk

Nick Zuercher, Pastor

402.765.2092

>> Services suspended until further notice.

FIRST BAPTIST, POLK

Mark Hartley, Pastor

402.631.1156

>> Services suspended until further notice.

IMMANUEL LUTHERAN, POLK

David Olman, Pastor

>> Services suspended until further notice.

TRINITY LUTHERAN, POLK

Richardo Riqueza, Pastor

>> Services suspended until further notice.

UNITED METHODIST, POLK

Dan Spearow, Pastor

>> Services suspended until further notice.

ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH, SEWARD

Scott Bruick,

Senior Pastor

402.643.2983

>> Services suspended until further notice.

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN, UTICA

1100 “D” Street, Utica

Jon Dunbar, Pastor

stpaulutica.com 402.534.2200

>> Services suspended until further notice. Online services at live.stpaulutica.com

ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, UTICA

170 Third Street, Utica

>> Sunday - Worship, 9 a.m.

UNITED METHODIST, UTICA

700 2nd St., Utica

402.499.6662

Pat Norris, Pastor

pnorris@greatplainsumc.org

>> Services suspended until further notice. Check the church Facebook page for more information.

PEACE LUTHERAN, WACO

Chuck Ramsey, Pastor

>> Services suspended until further notice.

ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN, WACO

Missouri Synod Congregation

2 East, 4 South of Waco

402.728.5446 Office

402.363.1678 Secretary

stjohnswaco@gmail.com

Matthew Mau, Pastor, 402.363.1540

>> Services suspended until further notice. Find online services at facebook.com/St-Johns-Lutheran-Church

UNITED METHODIST, WACO

Mina Nutter, Pastor

>> Sunday - Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Worship, 9:30 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.