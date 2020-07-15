YORK — York Public Schools transportation department is paring down its daily bussing schedule from 71 morning stops and 58 afternoon stops, to 33 in the morning and 33 in the afternoon.
“The most stops a bus will be making is six stops throughout town morning and afternoon,” said Troy Rowe, York Public Schools Transportation Director. “It is a considerable amount [dropped].”
Rowe presented the 2020-2021 school year bussing plan at the YPS Board of Education regular meeting July 13.
“It’s going to cause kids to walk more, but I still like I’ve created stops that are within 4-5 block radius,” Rowe said.
York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said in some cases schools don’t necessarily have to provide bussing, depending on how far out of town a student resides of if the student requires certain accommodation. “There are some schools that have elected over the years not to offer in-town bussing,” Bartholomew said, citing State rules. “Anything beyond that is just what a school district decides to do.”
“We still want to provide the service to our families, but it had to be scaled back,” he said. “It’s a convenience for our families.”
Plans to modify bussing logistics have been in the works since the YPS Superintendent transition from Mike Lucas to Bartholomew. “Mike and I had a lot of conversations about this – that it’s probably time we’re going to have to scale back,” Bartholomew said.
“Originally our plan was to drop more stops,” Rowe said. However, as Rowe studied routes and the myriad combinations, he found that the plan as presented Monday seemed to be the best way to go. “There will be a little more tweaking as I go along, though,” he said.
“We’re trying to find a nice balance – a nice middle ground – that we provide a service that is still convenient, but we know we’re going to have to pull back on the door-to-door service,” Bartholomew said.
One of the main drivers of the bussing change is just that: drivers – or lack thereof. “We’ve advertised those positions, but it’s just not one of those positions people really apply for,” Bartholomew said. Compounding the scenario, Rowe said some of the 17 drivers have second jobs, affecting availability – most noticeable in September and April, when student activities are at their heights. “In a perfect world I’d love to have 25 drivers,” he said. “Driver shortage is a huge issue here, and around other districts as well.”
“Over the years the number of drivers has gone down by half,” Bartholomew said.
York Public Schools families were notified by letter in November that bussing changes were coming. The transportation department has been in continuous contact with affected families since then. “We just ask families to understand that we had to make these changes,” Bartholomew said. “There’s going to be some conflict, but we’ll just have to handle that.”
“I considered distance from stops for students; I tried to take that into consideration a lot,” Rowe said. “That was my number one focus.”
“It’s not going to work for everybody – I understand that, but I hate to disappoint people,” he said. “It makes for some sleepless nights thinking about it.”
YORK PUBLIC SCHOOLS BUS ROUTES
Red Chicken morning stops: (1) 3320 N. Lincoln Ave.; (2) Del Rey – 2220 N. Nebraska Ave.; (3) Sunset Bowling; (4) Learning Academy – 217 W. 16th St.; (5) First Step; (6) 17th Street & Nebraska Ave. Red Chicken afternoon stops: (1) 3320 N. Lincoln Ave.; (2) Del Rey – 2220 N. Nebraska Ave.; (3) 1808 N. Division Ave.; Learning Academy; (5) First Step; (6) 17th Street & Nebraska Ave.
Lime Lizard morning stops: (1) 2nd Street & Blackburn Ave.; (2) Kilgore Memorial Library; (3) Little Cubs Daycare; (4) 6th Street & York Ave.; (5) Miller Park; (6) Meadow Grove. Lime Lizard afternoon stops: (1) East Hill; (2) 2nd & Blackburn; (3) Kilgore Memorial Library; (4) Little Cubs Daycare; (5) 6th & York Ave.; (6) Miller Park; (7) Meadow Grove.
Purple Dinosaur morning stops: (1) Days Inn – 3710 S. Lincoln Ave.; (2) Elm’s Trailer Park; (3) Lichti’s parking lot; (4) Presbyterian Church, (5) 615 Florida Ave.; (6) 1908 East 10th St. Purple Dinosaur afternoon stops: (1) Days Inn – 3710 S. Lincoln Ave.; (2) Elm’s Trailer Park; (3) Lichti’s parking lot; (4) Presbyterian Church; (5) 615 Florida Ave.; (6) 1908 East 10th St.
Orange Giraffe morning stops: (1) 10th Street & Beaver Ave.; (2) East Hill; (3) 639 East 10th Street; (4) 13th & East Ave.; (5) Arbor Drive Church parking lot. Orange Giraffe afternoon stops: (1) 10th Street & Beaver Ave.; (2) East Hill; (3) 639 East 10th Street; (4) 13th & East Ave.; (5) Arbor Drive Church parking lot.
Green Gorilla morning stops: (1) Nobes & S. Hutchins; (2) Elm & S. Hutchins; (3) Best Trailer Court; (4) 3rd & Burlington (5) 9th & Burlington. Green Gorilla afternoon stops: (1) Nobes & S. Hutchins; (2) Elm & S. Hutchins; (3) Best Trailer Court; (4) 3rd & Burlington (5) 9th & Burlington.
Black Penguin morning stops: (1) 8th & Cowan (2) 1215 Road L; (3) York Mobile Plaza; (4) 5th Street & Academy. Black Penguin afternoon stops: (1) 8th & Cowan (2) 1215 Road L; (3) York Mobile Plaza; (4) 5th Street & Academy.
