Champion Homes considering gypsum recycling project

“We are looking for a way to recycle gypsum and we came across a crusher that prepares the gypsum into a product that can be used agriculturally to enhance soil conditions,” Sperling explained. “With new home construction and general waste at 12-15 percent of gypsum, we produce between 181 and 227 tons of waste gypsum a year. That is roughly 438 cubic yards.”

He said the company is considering applying for a grant toward purchasing the expensive machine that would be required – and the company needs to know how large the local potential consumer base could be for this recycled material.

The prepared gypsum material is to be applied to fields, gardens, yards, etc., before planting and it needs to be saturated before letting cattle into the area as high sulfate is known to cause issues with cattle.

Sperling said if this recycling project would take place, they would make the resulting product available to local farmers and ag enthusiasts at only about $140 a ton.

“Right now, the waste just ends up in the landfill,” Sperling said. “The cost of $140 a ton would help cover our operation costs (of the recycling effort), to maintain the machine, etc.”