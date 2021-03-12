Champion Homes considering gypsum recycling project

YORK – A lot of dry-walling takes place at Champion Homes each day, each week, each month, each year, year after year.
And all that dry-walling also results in a high volume of leftover gypsum product that is placed in dumpsters, run through compactors and then hauled to the landfill.
But what if it could be recycled instead?
Dylan Sperling, Opex coordinator at Champion Homes, explained that gypsum (the leftovers after the dry-walling practice) is actually an amazing soil conditioner that can be used by farmers, home gardeners, lawn enthusiasts, etc.
A study out of Kentucky, conducted in 2015, indicated that “gypsum use on cropland offers a number of potential benefits. A survey of a sample of farmers suggests significant benefits in a number of areas related to soil fertility and condition, water management and crop performance. Benefits from Gypsum usage were not instantaneous, but rather increased over time.
“Today, we see resurgence in the use of agricultural gypsum,” the study continues. “Soil scientists note that this material is not only important as a source of sulfur and calcium, but it also may promote changes in soil structure that facilitates better water management and plant growth.”
Gypsum users, according to the study, were polled about results of using gypsum and “more than 84 percent of farmers indicated they saw yield improvement benefits on their farm and 77 percent rated these benefits as moderately important to extremely important.”
“We are looking for a way to recycle gypsum and we came across a crusher that prepares the gypsum into a product that can be used agriculturally to enhance soil conditions,” Sperling explained. “With new home construction and general waste at 12-15 percent of gypsum, we produce between 181 and 227 tons of waste gypsum a year. That is roughly 438 cubic yards.”
He said the company is considering applying for a grant toward purchasing the expensive machine that would be required – and the company needs to know how large the local potential consumer base could be for this recycled material.
The prepared gypsum material is to be applied to fields, gardens, yards, etc., before planting and it needs to be saturated before letting cattle into the area as high sulfate is known to cause issues with cattle.
Sperling said if this recycling project would take place, they would make the resulting product available to local farmers and ag enthusiasts at only about $140 a ton.
“Right now, the waste just ends up in the landfill,” Sperling said. “The cost of $140 a ton would help cover our operation costs (of the recycling effort), to maintain the machine, etc.”
Again, the usage of gypsum is broad, ranging from production farming to gardening to using as a lawn fertilizer to making your own potting soil.
So in moving forward, the home-building company would like to hear from those who locally would be interested in using the recycled product – and answer the following questions:
- Would you be interested in using the recycled gypsum product from Champion Homes if it was made available?
- What type of usage would you be interested in – farming, private gardening, making lawn fertilizer, making potting soil, etc.?
- If interested in using for farming, on how many acres would the product be applied?
Then, if interested persons would send that information to Champion, they could compile all the results, determine the level of local interest and include that information with their grant application.
To respond to this survey, interested persons are asked to send an email to dsperling@championhomes.com and answer the previous three bulleted questions. They are asked to indicate their interest by the end of April, which will allow ample time for the company to apply for the grant they are considering.