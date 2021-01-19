Chamber Service Award given to Terri Carlson

YORK – This year’s Chamber Service Award has been presented to Terri Carlson.

Carlson has been the director of the Holthus Convention Center since it first opened and she has been very active with creating and fostering a valuable partnership between the convention center and the Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber officials said Carlson has provided many ideas and support for marketing and events, and has always been very open to partnering with the chamber throughout the year.

“She sees the value in the partnership and what it brings to the entire community,” said those who nominated her.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And she personally volunteers her own time, often, they said.

At the time of team transition at the chamber, “Terri was willing to offer her ‘marketing mind’ on a few projects we were working on,” Chamber officials said in their nomination. “Several doodle pages later, we were able to have a jumping off point for some of our plans.