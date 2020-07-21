UTICA--Centennial Public Schools Board of Education has accepted the resignation of Centennial Public Schools Superintendent Tim DeWaard, following accusations of child abuse and third degree sexual assault.
DeWaard, 56, of Utica, was arrested last week for said charges, following an investigation by area law enforcement.
The board offered a statement at the meeting, stating in part:
“This past week has been extremely difficult for so many in our school district… the serious accusations, arrest and charges levied against the superintendent [DeWaard] struck most of us to our core. ...We ask that you understand that as board members there is very little that we can comment on at this time… we can tell you at this time that Mr. DeWaard has resigned.”
The floor was opened for public comment, with no meeting guests choosing to speak.
Motion to accept DeWaard’s resignation was made, seconded and passed 6-0.
DeWaard was the superintendent at Centennial since July 1, 2007.
Prior to coming to Centennial, he served as principal and/or superintendent at Eustis-Farnam, Valentine and Tri-County.
He was active at the state level through his involvement with the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association and the Nebraska Council of School Administrators.
In 2018, he received the University of Nebraska at Kearney Leaders in Education and Service Award.
