Centennial Public Schools has found an interim superintendent to take the place of former superintendent Tim DeWaard, the Centennial Board of Education said in a statement Wednesday morning.
Virginia Moon will take the helm of the school immediately, with a contract end date of June 30, 2021. Moon’s track record includes being a permanent superintendent, having served at Ralston for 11 years in that capacity until her retirement in 2009. In addition to her regular tenure at Ralston, Moon has served as an interim administrator for Broken Bow Public Schools, Omaha Public Schools, Kearney Public Schools and (most recently) Auburn Public Schools, the board’s statement says.
In the meantime, the search for a permanent superintendent is already on the board’s radar, according to the Centennial Board of Education’s statement, reading, in part: “The Board of Education will conduct an extensive and thorough search for a permanent Superintendent at the appropriate time and will update the public during the fall about that process.”
Moon temporarily takes the spot of departed Centennial superintendent DeWaard, who resigned earlier this week following accusations of child abuse and third degree sexual assault.
