Carol Ann (Hines) Heng passed away on June 17, 2023. She was born on November 26, 1935.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, John Edward and Josephine Hines; sisters, Arlean (Paul) Suchan and Maxine (Dale) Marcum and brothers, Charles, Dale (Della), Vernon (Dee), Gene and Earl and her son-in-law, Michael Rice.

Survived by her husband, Dwight; son, Allan (Teresa) Heng; daughters, Sandy Heng, Linda Rice, Patricia (Steve) Worden and grandchildren, Matthew Heng, Kathryn Heng, Mary Heng, Elizabeth Rice, Ellen Rice, Connor (Allie) Worden, Caroline Worden, and Allison Worden; sisters-in-law, Carla Hines, Janelle Hines, and Mary Ann Hines along with many nieces and nephews.

Carol Heng was born in South Omaha as Carol Ann Hines and was nicknamed Sally, the third daughter and the youngest of eight children. Her father John was a carpenter, and her mother Josephine a homemaker. She graduated from South High School, and upon entering college, she chose to use her given name of Carol. She graduated from the University of Omaha’s teaching program, teaching double classes in the Omaha Public Schools with 3rd and 4th graders.

Carol loved watching her brothers play baseball, and the enjoyment of the game continued for the rest of her life. She liked music, and one Saturday night was encouraged to go to a dance at Sokol Hall with her best friend Rita. There, she met her future husband, Dwight Heng, a farm boy who grew up in rural Otoe County. Dwight was just out of the Army and finishing his college degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The two were married on August 4, 1962.

Teaching jobs took the young couple to Tecumseh, where their son Allan was born, and then to York where Dwight became a farm manager and Carol a homemaker. Their three daughters, Sandy, Linda and Patty were born in York.

As a young mother, Carol struggled through numerous difficult health conditions that would plague her for the rest of her life. She was one of the first in Nebraska to receive open heart surgery. Through it all, she persevered. As a member of St. Joseph’s parish, Carol dedicated countless hours of service to the church and school. Along with her dear friend Sister Mathias, she ministered to parish shut-ins and the elderly, logging many miles over the years to deliver Holy Communion and visit the sick. She was a member of the Altar Society and Catholic Daughters, where she co-chaired the funeral dinner team for many years. She worked tireless hours to organize and elevate the library at St. Joseph’s School, and served as a volunteer for Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and 4-H.

Carol may be best remembered for her master pie making skills. With fruit from Dwight’s apple, peach, pear and pecan trees, Carol prepared thousands of pies from scratch for the family, friends, and funeral dinners at the church.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023 at St Joseph Catholic Church in York with the Reverend Father John Sullivan officiating. Interment will be in St Joseph Cemetery east of York. Closed casket visitation will be Thursday from 1 - 4 p.m. at the mortuary and then again starting at 5 p.m. at St Joseph Catholic Church, before the Rosary. A Rosary service will then be held at 6 p.m. with her family greeting friends after the Rosary also. Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph’s School, or to Blue Valley Community Action. Online condolences may be sent to her family at www.metzmortuary.com.

Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.