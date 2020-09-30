Candidate for York Mayor - Ron Mogul, Jr.

A: Floodplain mitigation for the City of York will be a priority. A new ambulance and two patrol cars will be needed as they are ending their rotation. We will need to take a hard look at the fire and police stations. A Police Captain's position is one that I am exploring. I would like to create a part-time position to allow someone to inspect and recommend preventative maintenance and repairs to our public facilities. Someone with a fresh set of eyes may be able to provide insight on how we may economically preserve our capital investments. I also think it is time we seriously explore options for the Palmer Museum. Currently, we are not doing our best to preserve the artifacts of York. I would also encourage and support our department heads to pursue grants that will enhance and improve their facilities and programs. There is a lot on our plate, and difficult decisions will need to be made in the next budgetary year. We will need to remain within the limitations of our budget. I look forward to working with city council and department heads to prioritize our needs.