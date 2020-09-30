Candidate for York Mayor - Barry Redfern

I want York to stay a welcoming place to live, work, raise a family and have a quality of life we can all be proud of. With efforts of our city staff we have created a Student City Council. I believe so strongly in education and that our children are so important which is why I try and spend as much time as I can with the youth in York.

Q: The City just passed a balanced budget with more than $2 million in reserves for the fiscal year of 2022-21. Do you think there are any specific projects that should be budgeted for and undertaken in the fiscal year of 2021-22?

A: One project that comes to minds is the need to develop a plan for an overdue renovation for the fire station. This is a necessary investment for such an important facility in the community. We will also be developing those new cells at the landfill, need to stay on top of the upkeep of all of our facilities as well as our streets. I know that we need an affordable action plan that the City can take to help get properties out of the current flood plain map, we have budgeted to complete a flood study and hopefully that can help us do this.

Q: What role do you think the city should have (policy-wise and /or financial) when it comes to economic development?