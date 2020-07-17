YORK – As the annual report and budget request was made this week for Blue Valley Community Action (BVCA) before the York County Commissioners, it was revealed that 11 percent of this county’s population needed and needs assistance in a variety of forms, be it through food, housing medical care, education, job seeking, etc.
Shari Wurtz-Miller, director of the BVCA organization, told the commissioners that in the last fiscal year, BVCA assisted 1,558 people in York County alone. Those people were from 621 households. And 247 people were assisted with emergency services.
In York County, in the last fiscal year, 2,407 people received “food security services,” she said, explaining that this encompasses accessibility to the food pantry, access to supplemental food packages, etc.
When it came to services in health and wellbeing, 218 children and 77 adults in York County received WIC services; 97 people gained breast health knowledge through Bridge to Care; 14 pregnant and post-partum women received support through the Breast Feeding Peer Counseling program; 82 Head Start children obtained age-appropriate immunizations, medical and dental care; 90 elderly individuals received supplemental food packages through CSFP; and 18 people were assisted with completing their SNAP applications.
More assistance was featured as well – in York County – 61 children were enrolled in Head Start and 21 in Early Head Start. Eleven youth participated in the Connected Youth Initiative.
Wurtz-Miller also pointed out that in the last year, in the entire Blue Valley Community Action area, 686 volunteers helped provide services and there were 23,431 donated hours. And the organization as a whole employed 211 individuals.
This year’s budget request from York County is $10,174, which is based on the population of the county.
The other counties in the Blue Valley Community Action area are Butler, Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Polk, Saline, Seward and Thayer.
