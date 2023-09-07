A York company has advanced to the quarterfinals of NE Manufacturing Alliance's Coolest Thing Made In Nebraska contest.

Collins Aerospace's Ram Air Turbine Hub advanced to the third round (top eight) of the contest. Voting for the final four continues through Sept. 10.

Per the Alliance, Nebraska has a history of manufacturing some of the coolest things that help feed the world, save lives, boost quality of life and even explore Mars. The contest highlights Nebraska's manufacturing industry.

"This competition is a great way to learn about the many products made in Nebraska and it’s a wonderful opportunity for Nebraska manufacturers to show their best stuff and prove that they have what it takes to be the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska," the Alliance said in promotional materials.

As Dave Sjuts noted in Tuesday's Business Beat in the News-Times, the RAT Hub is at the heart of an aircraft’s emergency power system. RATs have saved over 2,400 lives over the past five decades. If an airplane lost power, the RAT would deploy from the airplane’s wing or fuselage and rotate to extract sufficient power from the airstream to control and land the aircraft.

RATs are designed to be small and have a self-governing device that limits the turbine’s speed. Collins Aerospace designs and manufactures hydraulic, electric and hybrid RATs.

The NE Manufacturing Alliance organized the contest that is powered by the NE Chamber and Nebraska Public Power District. Local public power providers also support the contest, which celebrates Nebraska’s manufacturing industry with Nebraska residents, students, educators, community leaders, manufacturers and especially, the more than 100,000 Nebraskans working in manufacturing jobs.

Nebraskans will help decide which of the final eight contenders wins the contest. Go to https://www.nemanufacturingalliance.com/coolest-thing-made-in-ne.html to vote.