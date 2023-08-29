Seth Carter didn’t even know where York, Nebraska was before he headed this way in 2018 to work for Black Hills Energy. He now says he doesn’t ever envision living anywhere else.

His new Carter & Co. Appliance Repair business, which he started about two months ago, has taken off and he’s already looking for a new home for his business which he had been doing out of his garage.

“I need help finding a building to move to,” said Carter. “I don’t have enough space here and my phone hasn’t stopped ringing.” Carter would like to find a brick and mortar space ranging from 1200 to 2000 square feet which would also lend additional space for sales.

“I’ve always done some of this (appliance repair) on the side for several years,” he added. “My wife told me there was a need here in York and we made the decision to take it full time several months ago.” His wife is York native Carlee (Beaver) who owns and operates Little Cubs Daycare. The couple was married in November, 2022.

The appliance services that Carter offers include repair and service on washers and dryers, stoves and ovens, air conditioners and furnaces and refrigerators. “I get calls on other things also,” said Carter. “About the only thing I don’t work on is TVs and microwaves.” He advertises his service area as York and within 30 miles of York.

Carter was born in Hawaii and lived for several years in Yankton and Mitchell, South Dakota. He attended Mitchell College in Mitchell where he earned two electronic degrees.

As mentioned before, he headed to York not really knowing much about the community after a friend had convinced him to take the Black Hills position which involved quite a bit of traveling.

“When you’re in your 20’s the travel is kind of exciting and fun,” said Carter. “But when you transition into your 30’s it gets kind of old and I like being home every night.”

You can contact Carter & Co. Appliance Repair by calling 402-366-9653 or emailing carterco@gmail.com.

Billie’s Grilled Cheese is a hit

Derek Dauel always had a plan to start his own business some day. This York native and 2010 York High grad has done just that the past five months after starting his Billie’s Grilled Cheese food wagon in April of this year. The Billie’s name came from his good friend who just happens to be his dog.

“My first outing was the Flavors of York event in April,” said Dauel. “It’s been going a lot better than I expected as I’ve been averaging 60-70 customers per day at community events and then most weeks I’m located at Sunset Bowl on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 20 p.m.” Dauel posts his schedule on his Facebook page or you can look for the bright yellow wagon around town.

Billie’s features five different types of bread, seven different kinds of cheese along with different meats and vegetables. There are six pre-made sandwiches and customers can also order made-to-order sandwiches.

“I source all of my ingredients locally,” said Dauel. “I get my cheese from Jisa’s Farmstead Cheeses located north of Seward and my meats from McLean Beef and Henderson Meat Processors.”

Dauel said he kicked around quite a few different ideas when figuring out what he wanted to do. He came up with the idea of a food wagon and then conducted quite a bit of research from there.

“I wanted something a little different and some type of comfort food,” he said. “Everyone is familiar with grilled cheese and it’s worked well.”

He plans to add a couple of different types of soup when the weather cools and is planning on diversifying the menu down the road.

The Billie’s venture is the culmination of exploring several different career options. After his graduation from YHS he went on to earn an advertising/public relations degree from UNL. He spent a year and a half working in Indianapolis before holding positions with Cornerstone Bank and Verizon. He also spent 2 ½ years with YCDC here in York. He is the son of Doug and Diane Dauel of York.

Calling all women’s golfers

The York General Auxiliary will be hosting the 2nd Annual Women’s Golf Tournament on Friday, September 22, 2023. The tournament is a 4- person scramble (4-person or 2-person team options are available) and will be held at the York Country Club. Team entry includes a welcome gift, light breakfast, lunch, carts, and fun. The event is open to all women interested in playing in the tournament.

Businesses and professionals are invited to contribute to the tournament through sponsorship opportunities or donations. It is through their generous support that the Auxiliary will be able to fund ongoing projects and events that support York General. In order to ensure that you are recognized, any sponsorship or donation should be made prior to September 8, 2023.

The proceeds from last year’s tournament went towards new robes and paintings for the mammogram area at the hospital. For more information or to enter a team go to www.yorkgeneralauxiliary.org.

What the Heck?

After a brief hiatus Business Beat is back. I just want to say I very much appreciated all the nice comments I’ve heard these past couple of weeks. Sometimes I get asked where I get the ideas for the column. They come from all over, YNT staff and readers, chamber staff, things I see driving by on the street.

If you’ve got something you think might be a good fit for Business Beat drop me an email at dsjuts@neb.rr.com.

Some of the items I get a lot of comments on is when I have a piece about someone who grew up in York or the surrounding area and then went on to do great things somewhere else in the world. So if your son or daughter or maybe your grandkids fit in this category, again drop me an email. We’d love to hear about it.